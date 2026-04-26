Sinitta Reflects on 'I'm A Celebrity' Chaos and Addresses Bullying Accusations

Sinitta shares her thoughts on the dramatic finale of I'm A Celebrity South Africa, addressing the clashes between Adam Thomas, Jimmy Bullard, and David Haye, and condemning online abuse.

Sinitta has publicly addressed the tumultuous events surrounding the I'm A Celebrity South Africa finale, offering a nuanced perspective on the clashes between Adam Thomas , Jimmy Bullard , and David Haye .

The All Stars series concluded on Saturday amidst accusations of bullying and heated confrontations, culminating in Adam Thomas being crowned the winner. A particularly contentious moment involved an alleged verbal altercation where Adam reportedly used a highly offensive term towards Jimmy, sparking a significant reaction from fellow campmates, including Gemma Collins and Sinitta, who temporarily left the stage.

Sinitta's statement emphasizes the gravity of the term 'bully' and cautions against its casual application, acknowledging the existence of genuine malice in the world and the potential harm of mislabeling individuals. While acknowledging the difficult incident, she expressed happiness for Adam's victory and highlighted the importance of understanding that friendships and playful banter can sometimes be misinterpreted by outside observers.

She also directly addressed the abusive messages she has received on social media, condemning the lack of kindness and respect exhibited by some viewers, and drawing a parallel between online harassment and bullying behavior. Sinitta reflected on the unexpected impact of social media in the modern entertainment landscape, contrasting it with her early career experiences.

Furthermore, Sinitta voiced her concern regarding the duration of the explosive confrontation between Adam and Jimmy, suggesting that ITV producers should have intervened sooner. She described the scene as 'very uncomfortable and disturbing,' expressing her distress and repeatedly pleading for someone to de-escalate the situation. She revealed that Jimmy and Adam were largely 'left to it' while producers attempted to shield other contestants from witnessing the escalating conflict, fearing potential physical altercation.

Sinitta ultimately expressed hope that the cast members can preserve the positive aspects of their shared experience and learn from the challenges they faced in the African jungle, wishing Adam well in his future endeavors and acknowledging the need to navigate the complexities of public perception and social media interaction





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

I'm A Celebrity Sinitta Adam Thomas Jimmy Bullard David Haye Bullying ITV

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Gemma Collins and Sinitta storm off stage as Adam Thomas wins I'm a Celebrity finalActor Adam Thomas was crowned the winner of I'm a Celebrity South Africa in chaotic scenes

Read more »

Ant and Dec speak out after I'm A Celebrity live final chaos as Adam Thomas winsThe I'm A Celebrity final ended in chaos with campmates storming off set

Read more »

Sinitta Slams ITV Over Adam Thomas's 'I'm A Celebrity' MeltdownSinitta has voiced strong criticism of ITV's handling of an explosive confrontation between Adam Thomas and Jimmy Bullard on 'I'm A Celebrity', alleging a delayed response to abusive behavior and questioning the show's editing practices.

Read more »

I'm A Celebrity Fans Praise Gemma Collins and Sinitta for Graceful Exit Amid Chaotic FinalFans of I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! have lauded Gemma Collins and Sinitta for their dignified departure during the show's tumultuous live final. The pair stepped away from a heated argument involving Jimmy Bullard and Adam Thomas, with viewers commending their handling of the tense situation. The episode was marked by ongoing feuds and dramatic confrontations among the cast members.

Read more »

I'm a Celebrity star Sinitta breaks silence after walking off ITV show finalI'm A Celebrity... South Africa star Sinitta has addressed the drama during the show's live final

Read more »

I'm A Celebrity's Sinitta says she's suffered 'verbal abuse' from trollsSinitta has spoken out following the dramatic I'm A Celebrity... South Africa finale on ITV

Read more »