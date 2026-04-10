Sinitta Reveals Simon Cowell's Unfaithful Past in I'm A Celebrity Admission

Singer Sinitta candidly discusses her decades-long on-and-off relationship with Simon Cowell, revealing insights into his past infidelity on I'm A Celebrity South Africa. The revelation sheds light on the complexities of their connection, his current relationship, and Sinitta's personal journey.

Sinitta , the singer and former flame of music mogul Simon Cowell , has made a candid revelation on I’m A Celebrity South Africa, claiming that Cowell was not a faithful boyfriend during their on-and-off relationship that spanned approximately 40 years. This admission came during a conversation with fellow contestant Gemma Collins, highlighting the complexities of their long-standing connection.

Sinitta's career, notably marked by hits like 'So Macho' and 'Top Boy', intertwined with Cowell's rise in the entertainment industry, beginning in the 1980s before he signed her to his record label. Their romantic involvement later extended to television, with Sinitta appearing on episodes of The X Factor alongside Cowell, solidifying their shared presence in the public eye.\During a discussion about not having access to phones in the camp, the topic of Cowell's accessibility surfaced. Olympian Mo Farah questioned whether Cowell owned a phone, prompting Gemma Collins to comment on the difficulty of contacting him, explaining that Sinitta had to navigate layers of assistants and housekeepers just to relay a message. Sinitta then added that Cowell would eventually call her. Gemma's observation that Cowell only calls ‘as and when he fancies’ led Sinitta to delve into her experiences dating him, revealing his lack of fidelity. She remarked that Cowell wouldn't mind her saying it because he was aware, and she had been very possessive. She also recalled an incident where a jealous woman burned her shoulder with a cigarette while they were dancing in a club. Sinitta's perspective suggests a complex mix of affection and disillusionment, noting that she believes Cowell loves and cares for her but also acknowledging a tendency to romanticize their relationship.\Sinitta reflected on seeing Cowell with his current partner, Lauren Silverman, and their son, Eric, highlighting the different level of commitment and stability in his life now. She expressed her belief that she was 'the right person for a time', but Cowell and Silverman 'have got this whole level that they didn't have'. She felt she was ‘too needy’ in the relationship, and that she genuinely believed they would get married. The singer, who admitted to being very romantic, envisioned a 'happy ever after' that ultimately didn’t come to pass. Sinitta concluded that she needed something just for herself, emphasizing the importance of independence in showbusiness. Gemma Collins, in a Bush Telegraph segment, echoed Sinitta's experiences with Cowell, finding it difficult to understand why Sinitta continued to engage in an on and off relationship of such length, asserting that she would have cut ties with Cowell had he behaved in such a way. This stark contrast emphasizes the differing viewpoints and how the situation of Sinitta and Simon unfolded over decades. This revelation provides a rare glimpse into the personal life of one of the music industry's most influential figures, offering a deeper understanding of the relationships that have shaped his journey





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