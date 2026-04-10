Sinitta Slams I'm A Celebrity for Editing Gemma Collins Clash, Sparks Fresh Feud

Sinitta accuses I'm A Celebrity of editing her clash with Gemma Collins, sparking a new feud. The argument arose from a discussion about Chicago, with Sinitta's comments on Gemma's casting. Gemma retaliates in the upcoming episode, and the long relationship of Sinitta and Simon Cowell is discussed.

Sinitta has publicly accused I'm A Celebrity ... Get Me Out Of Here! of manipulating the narrative surrounding a recent disagreement with Gemma Collins . The singer, known for her successful music career, voiced her frustration at what she perceives as edited footage of the clash that occurred on the All Stars series. The incident unfolded after Gemma Collins , a former TOWIE star, joined the main camp after previously residing in the basic camp, Savannah Scrubs.

The core of the disagreement stemmed from a conversation about the musical Chicago. Sinitta reportedly made a remark about Gemma's casting as Mama Morton, suggesting it was a joke at the time, given the prior circumstances surrounding Gemma's withdrawal from the production due to an injury. This initial comment sparked considerable backlash from viewers, who took to social media to criticize Sinitta's reaction. However, Sinitta has since clarified her stance, maintaining that the exchange was misrepresented. In a detailed social media post, Sinitta explained that the show had omitted the amicable portion of their conversation, focusing instead on the perceived negativity. She stated that she is generally a kind person and would not intentionally be unkind to Gemma Collins, highlighting that they had, in fact, bonded over discussing Chicago. She added that she had simply voiced that the announcement of Gemma being in the play initially seemed like a joke, as she didn't know Gemma could sing and dance. Sinitta further addressed the public's perception of her actions, expressing disappointment over the 'genuinely nasty' comments directed towards her. \The conflict between Sinitta and Gemma Collins extends beyond this recent on-screen spat. Reports suggest there have been previous disagreements, including allegations that Sinitta leaked stories from the cast WhatsApp group, an accusation she vehemently denied. She responded to the accusations with a witty comment, highlighting the jungle location. The tension between the two celebrities is set to continue. On the upcoming episode of I'm A Celeb, Gemma is anticipated to retaliate against Sinitta. The source of this next disagreement centers around Sinitta's long-term relationship with music mogul Simon Cowell. It appears that Gemma Collins will make a comment regarding Simon's relationship with Sinitta. Gemma will make a remark about why Simon does not have a mobile phone. This comment will prompt a question to Sinitta from Sir Mo Farah. Gemma will then step in to elaborate on the nature of their relationship. Gemma says that Sinitta goes through multiple intermediaries to get a message to Simon, implying a degree of distance and control in their connection. This response seems to be a deliberate attempt to get back at Sinitta, building upon the earlier disagreement regarding the musical. The upcoming episode promises further exploration of the complex dynamics and unresolved tensions between these two personalities, who have had a fraught relationship in and out of the public eye.\Adding further fuel to the fire, Gemma Collins will continue the feud with a pointed comment towards Sinitta and her relationship with Simon Cowell. During a discussion among the group about not having access to phones, Gemma makes a sly remark about Simon Cowell and his lack of a mobile device. This sparks a response from fellow campmate Sir Mo Farah, who inquires about the situation from Sinitta directly. Gemma then interjects to emphasize the difficulty Sinitta faces in contacting Simon, requiring her to navigate multiple assistants and housekeepers to get a message to him. Following the initial comment, Gemma later asked Sinitta directly if she had dated Simon Cowell. Sinitta replied, 'On and off for 40 years'. Gemma then commented in the Bush Telegraph that when Sinitta rings, Simon replies, 'I'll call you tomorrow Sinitta'. This exchange amplifies the underlying issues. The dynamic highlights the complexities and potential imbalances that can arise within long-term relationships, particularly those involving public figures. The incident also creates a narrative around the ongoing tension between Sinitta and Gemma, promising viewers even more insight into the challenges of co-existing within the confines of the jungle environment. The entire episode promises more drama





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