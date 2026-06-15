Sinkholes Disrupt Gatwick Rail Services Stranding Hundreds at Airport

The discovery of sinkholes under a railway bridge near Purley, South London, led to the suspension of all train services to and from Gatwick Airport on Sunday, stranding hundreds of passengers and causing widespread frustration, including reports of exorbitant Uber fares.

Holidaymakers and daily commuters faced significant disruptions on Sunday after the discovery of sinkholes beneath a railway bridge near Purley , south London, forced the complete suspension of train services to and from Gatwick Airport .

The incident occurred on the Brighton Mainline, a critical artery connecting the UK's second busiest airport with central London terminals at Victoria and London Bridge. Network Rail confirmed that urgent repairs were required after engineers found multiple sinkholes in and around the bridge structure during planned engineering work. In response, all rail lines between Purley and East Croydon were closed to allow a structural engineer to conduct a thorough inspection and carry out remedial work.

The closure stranded hundreds of passengers at Gatwick Airport, with social media images depicting long queues snaking along roadsides outside the terminal, policed by officers to manage the frustrated crowds. Many travellers endured waits of several hours for rail replacement bus services, which were quickly overwhelmed by demand.

The situation was exacerbated by reports of ride-hailing services like Uber imposing surge pricing, with fares soaring to as high as £250 for a journey from the airport to Croydon, a typical train journey that normally costs a fraction of that amount. Passengers voiced their anger and distress online, describing the scene as a "shambles" and the experience as the "most stressful 2 hours" of their lives, with some expressing fear amid the chaotic crowds.

The disruption meant no Gatwick Express services from Victoria could operate, and all through trains from both Victoria and London Bridge to the airport were halted. While engineers worked through the afternoon to plug the sinkholes and ensure the bridge's structural integrity, Network Rail and the train operator, Southern Railway (part of GTR), issued repeated apologies and advised passengers to expect continued delays into the evening.

They confirmed that tickets for the day would be valid on services the following day. By late Sunday, trains were eventually permitted to run again, though passengers were urged to check their journeys in advance due to the lingering impact of the incident. Sinkholes, which are deep holes caused by the collapse of the surface layer of rock or soil, can appear suddenly and vary in shape from saucer-like depressions to deep shafts.

Their formation can be triggered by factors such as water erosion, geological conditions, or, as in this case, possibly the age and stress on infrastructure. The event highlighted the vulnerability of key transport links to unexpected geological events and the cascading impact such failures have on national travel, especially at a major international hub like Gatwick





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Gatwick Airport Sinkhole Rail Disruption Network Rail Purley Brighton Mainline Rail Replacement Bus Southern Railway Travel Chaos Infrastructure Failure

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