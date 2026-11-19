Dublin Trans Pride organizers ban Sinn Féin from the event due to new speaking notes distinguishing women and trans women, reversing previous support for self-ID for minors.

Sinn Féin has been officially barred from participating in the upcoming Dublin Trans Pride parade following widespread condemnation of its internal gender policy documents. Callum Kenny, the organizer of Trans and Intersex Pride Dublin, announced that the party is unwelcome at the event due to its recent shift in stance on transgender rights and self-identification principles.

Internal Notes Distinguish Women From Trans Women

The controversy erupted after the Irish Daily Mail revealed that Sinn Féin's national executive had prepared specific speaking notes for its TDs and senators. These instructions direct public representatives to define a woman as an adult female while acknowledging trans women as a separate category. This guidance accompanies an unpublished policy paper that marks a significant departure from the party's historical advocacy for self-identification for individuals aged 16 and 17.

Also read Sinn Fein Gender Identity Policy Clarifies Woman Definition

Under the newly leaked directives, representatives are instructed to state, "Like most people, I see a woman as an adult female. There are also trans women." This phrasing was designed to provide a unified answer to a frequently asked question, but it has been interpreted by advocates as a restrictive redefinition of gender identity that excludes trans women from the category of "woman."

Organizer Condemns "Cannon Fodder" Politics

Callum Kenny, founder of Trans and Intersex Pride Dublin, issued a sharp rebuke of the party's approach. He stated that Sinn Féin treats trans people as "cannon fodder for their shoddy politics" and accused the party of playing both sides to court voters from conflicting political wings. Kenny argued that the document is confusing because it claims a starting point of "maximum inclusion" while simultaneously including points that specifically exclude trans people from certain spaces.

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Kenny highlighted a particular contradiction regarding the party's stance on puberty blockers. He questioned why Sinn Féin would support the medical treatment for transgender children who benefit from it in the document, yet previously voted to ban these blockers in Northern Ireland. This perceived inconsistency has fueled the decision to maintain the ban on Sinn Féin attendance at the pride event.

Party Faces Scrutiny Over Internal Divisions

The leaked documents expose significant internal disagreements within Sinn Féin regarding gender issues. Internal notes admitted that "there is not unanimity in the party on every aspect on this issue." This lack of cohesion has led to public confusion, particularly after Health Spokesman David Cullinane previously faced backlash. Last April, Cullinane apologized for describing a UK Supreme Court ruling that defined "woman" as biological female as "common sense," later stating in a meeting with LGBTQ+ groups that he accepts trans women are women.

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald has also navigated this complex terrain carefully. In an interview with The Sunday Times in January, McDonald urged calm and common sense, noting that her trans sister's experiences inform her thinking. Despite these efforts, the party has struggled to speak with one voice, with previous attempts to extend self-declaration rights to 16 and 17-year-olds in 2018 now being reversed in the new policy.

Policy Reversals On Minors And Prison Placement

The new policy document outlines several concrete changes to Sinn Féin's platform. Most notably, the party now supports requiring parental consent for gender recognition for those aged 16 and 17, reversing its prior position. The paper also advocates for restricting the placement of trans women in female prisons if they have committed violent crimes. While the document suggests being "as inclusive as possible" in community sports, it deliberately avoids taking a firm position on access to female-only spaces for trans women.

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Sinn Féin was first banned from the Trans Pride parade last year following similar concerns about its stance on the UK court case and its support for banning puberty blockers in the North. The full transcript of the document details these policies across healthcare, education, and sports sectors. Sinn Féin has been contacted for further comment on these revelations and the resulting ban.