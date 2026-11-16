Sinn Fein issues new internal guidance defining a woman as an adult female. The policy creates distance from left-wing allies and addresses recent political controversies.

Sinn Fein has officially prepared internal speaking notes for its TDs and senators to address the complex question of gender identity, explicitly advising that a woman is defined as an adult female. This revelation comes from internal documents obtained by the Irish Daily Mail, which outline a new, unpublished policy for the party's national executive. The guidance marks a significant shift in the party's approach to gender questions and provides its elected representatives with clear talking points to navigate this sensitive topic in public discourse.

Policy Definition And Internal Guidance

The draft question and answer note accompanying the party's identity paper instructs representatives to state that they see a woman as an adult female. It further clarifies that trans women are individuals who were recorded as male at birth but identify and live as women. For those who have been issued a Gender Recognition Certificate, the document states that the person is legally recognized in their preferred gender. This simple definition aims to provide a consistent answer for party members who may face difficult questions from constituents and the media regarding gender identity and legal status.

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The background note acknowledges that there is no unanimity within Sinn Fein on every aspect of this issue. It advises party members not to pretend that such unanimity exists. Instead, the guidance emphasizes that if somebody tells the party member who they are, that identity should be respected. The notes reiterate that people should be treated with respect, compassion, and dignity, a stance that also applies to trans men who were recorded as female at birth but identify and live as men. This approach attempts to balance biological definitions with personal identity and legal recognition.

Political Shift From Previous Stances

This new position places Sinn Fein at odds with other left-wing parties in the Dáil, including Labour, the Social Democrats, and People Before Profit, all of whom include trans women as women in their own definitions. The party's stance now mirrors the lines taken by Fine Gael's Áras candidate Heather Humphreys during the Presidential election. Ms Humphreys clearly stated that a woman is a female adult and a man is a male adult, a position that Sinn Fein's new policy effectively adopts. This alignment with a center-right candidate during a previous election cycle highlights the political recalibration happening within the party.

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The policy rows back on positions previously advocated by Sinn Fein, marking a departure from its earlier ambiguity on these matters. The party has historically struggled to form consistent policy positions on transgender issues, particularly regarding whether biological women are distinct from trans women. By adopting a definition based on biological sex as an adult female, Sinn Fein is distancing itself from the broader progressive narrative on gender that has dominated other parts of the political spectrum. This shift is likely to have significant implications for the party's relationships with its traditional coalition partners and social allies.

Addressing Previous Controversies

The new guidance directly addresses controversies that previously damaged the party's electoral prospects. In April last year, Sinn Fein health spokesman David Cullinane apologized for welcoming a UK Supreme Court ruling that defined the term woman as biological female. Mr Cullinane had described the ruling as common sense, a comment that caused hurt and offense to the trans community. He subsequently apologized for the offense caused, stating that the issue is complex and requires compassion and dignity for all. Sinn Fein housing spokesman Eoin Ó Broin also supported this apology at the time.

Recent reports indicate that Mr Cullinane's comments were raised by voters during canvassing in May after the party failed to win a seat in party leader Mary Lou McDonald's Dublin Central constituency. Sources within the party pointed to the spokesman's remarks as having damaged their efforts. A party spokesman stated that Deputy Cullinane has previously emphasized the need to approach the issue with compassion, understanding, and dignity for all. The new speaking notes aim to prevent similar missteps by providing a unified and carefully worded response to questions about gender identity, ensuring that all representatives adhere to the same standard.

Sinn Fein Leadership And Future Steps

Party leader Mary Lou McDonald has previously spoken about having a transgender sister, whom she describes as compassionate, clever, and accomplished. In an interview on The Late Late Show last year, Ms McDonald expressed her desire for her sister and every human being to live a full and authentic life. However, she has not previously stated exactly what she believes a woman is, though she did distinguish between women, men, trans women, and trans men in that interview. She emphasized that discussions around gender identity need to take place in an atmosphere of respect to reassure the public.

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The background note advises Sinn Fein to be careful not to create problems by trying to answer questions that properly belong to clinicians, regulators, sporting bodies, schools, and prison authorities. The party has not taken a firm position on access to female-only spaces for trans women in this new policy document. Instead, the party advocates for greater privacy and choice in toilets, changing facilities, and public services for everyone. This approach suggests that Sinn Fein intends to focus on practical accommodations rather than debating the philosophical or biological definitions of gender in public forums, leaving specific regulatory decisions to other bodies.