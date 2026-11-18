Sinn Fein directs TDs to define women as adult females while supporting non-binary rights and reversing previous policies on minor gender changes.

Sinn Fein's National Executive has instructed its elected officials on how to define women within the context of a new, comprehensive gender identity strategy. The party has prepared specific guidance for its Teachta Dála and Senators to ensure consistency in their public responses to sensitive questions regarding gender and biological sex. This directive comes as the party finalizes a controversial policy document that draws sharp distinctions between women and trans women while simultaneously expanding rights for non-binary individuals.

The forthcoming internal policy paper establishes a clear linguistic and conceptual boundary for party members. It explicitly supports the legal recognition of non-binary people and marks a significant reversal of the party's previous stance. Previously, Sinn Fein allowed children aged 16 or 17 to legally change their gender without a court order. The new guidelines signal a shift in the party's approach to both definition and legal procedure regarding gender identity in Ireland.

Also read Fine Gael Commission of Renewal Report Leaks Party Identity Crisis Under Harris

Official Answers For TDs And Senators

According to the obtained draft questions and answers note, party representatives are advised to respond to the question of what a woman is by stating that they see a woman as an adult female, while also acknowledging that trans women exist. This specific phrasing was designed to balance inclusive language with biological definitions, ensuring that politicians do not alienate different sectors of the electorate. The note serves as a script to maintain a unified party line on complex social issues.

The Mail has obtained the full policy document, which was circulated to the party's TDs and Senators earlier this week. The publication of this document reveals the extent of the internal debate and the detailed nature of the guidance provided to elected officials. The document was prepared to accompany the official identity paper and is intended to guide all public statements made by Sinn Fein members on this topic.

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Core Principles And Exclusions

The document outlines that the starting point for the party's approach is maximum inclusion, grounded in dignity, respect, tolerance, and acceptance. It asserts that trans people are integral parts of families and communities and must be treated with dignity. However, the policy acknowledges that difficult issues remain, particularly in healthcare, sport, schools, prisons, single-sex spaces, and definitions of sex.

A critical component of the strategy is the decision to avoid making political decisions in areas best left to experts. The document states that the party should not try to replace clinicians, run schools, manage prisons, or write rules for individual sports. Clinical decisions are to remain with clinicians based on evidence and proper regulation. Similarly, educational and penal responsibilities belong to their respective professional bodies.

Impact On Healthcare And Legal Rights

In the healthcare sector, the document supports proper, timely gender healthcare for adults who have autonomy over their own medical decisions. Decisions involving children require particular care, parental involvement, safeguarding measures, and clinical assessment. The policy accepts that trans people can have their gender legally recognized through the existing legal system, while also recognizing that sex-related information remains relevant for healthcare and data purposes.

The new policy reverses the previous allowance for 16 or 17-year-olds to change their gender without a court order. This change reflects a move towards stricter legal oversight for minors. The document also emphasizes that while non-binary people deserve respect and legal recognition, the practicalities of single-sex spaces must be managed to ensure privacy and dignity. The party does not impose a single rule on every toilet, changing room, or refuge.

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Next Steps In Policy Implementation

The policy process began at a party conference and progressed through a working group that produced a detailed Q&A paper. The Head of Policy then prepared a draft document, which was refined through technical amendments and observations from party leadership. The final draft incorporates feedback from Miriam Murphy, the Head of Policy, and Matt, ensuring that the document reflects the party's internal consensus before it is finalized and distributed for implementation.

Prisons and sport are also addressed in the document, with safety and fairness cited as paramount principles. For sports, the party supports inclusion but defers to governing bodies for rules on physical safety. In prisons, safety is the primary concern. The document concludes by reinforcing that the party's role is to set broad principles, leaving the operational decisions to the institutions that actually manage these services.