Sir Basil Spence: Reevaluating the Architect's Controversial Legacy

Five decades after his death, Sir Basil Spence's architectural legacy is being reassessed. From the triumph of Coventry Cathedral to the divisive brutalist structures that sparked public outrage, his impact remains a complex subject of historical and modern debate.

Sir Basil Spence, the celebrated Scottish architect and World War II veteran, is undergoing a significant cultural reappraisal fifty years after his death in 1976. His career, characterized by monumental modernist structures and deep controversy, recently returned to the public eye through the successful planning permission granted for converting his former Scottish Widows headquarters in Edinburgh into a luxury hotel. This regeneration project has reignited discussions regarding the value of his distinctive interlocking hexagonal design, which had stood empty for six years.

The War Origin and Coventry Triumph

Sir Basil Spence's initial architectural vision was forged in the crucible of World War II. Serving as a senior officer near the Normandy beaches shortly after D-Day, he witnessed the destruction of two Norman churches by tanks. This traumatic exposure to ruin led him to tell a fellow officer his post-war ambition was simply to build a cathedral. Although this statement appeared absurd for a soldier, it was highly prescient given his background as a trained architect with an established Edinburgh practice before the conflict began.

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The opportunity to realize this ambition emerged from the devastation of World War II itself. A squadron of Luftwaffe bombers completely destroyed Coventry's thirteenth-century St Michael's Cathedral in 1940. Sir Basil Spence successfully bid for the competition to design the new structure, resulting in a building hailed as a triumphal combination of continuity and creativity. This project established his reputation as a modernist genius and earned him a knighthood, launching a global career that eventually gave him the nickname Saint Basil.

Global Commissions and Academic Influence

The immense success of the Coventry Cathedral project generated a flood of international commissions for Sir Basil Spence and his firm. His portfolio expanded to include university campuses across Britain, with the University of Sussex being a notable example. During the 1960s, he designed more university buildings than any other architect, a period the Sunday Times described as building for the nuclear generation. This era of high ambition also saw him design a nuclear power station and various pavilions for great exhibitions.

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Sir Basil Spence's influence extended well beyond the United Kingdom, securing major commissions in countries such as New Zealand. He designed the executive wing of the New Zealand parliament, a structure affectionately known as the Beehive. His work also included the British Embassy in Rome and Scottish country houses. At his peak, he declared himself the greatest architect in Britain, a claim that fueled both his professional dominance and the intense public scrutiny that would later challenge his legacy.

Domestic Controversies and Brutalist Criticism

Despite his international acclaim, Sir Basil Spence faced severe criticism within the UK, particularly regarding his brutalist style. The writer Graham Greene famously accused him of designing monstrous buildings, and the architect himself admitted that some of his concepts had failed. His reputation suffered significantly in the 1970s due to two prominent London structures: the cavalry barracks overlooking Hyde Park and an office block at 50 Queen Anne's Gate. The critic AA Gill described the Knightsbridge Barracks as possibly the ugliest building in London with the most beautiful view.

The Hutchesontown C tower block development in Glasgow's Gorbals district further damaged his public standing. Designed in 1963 and inspired by Le Corbusier, Sir Basil Spence famously compared the flats to a great ship in full sail. However, severe damp, poor maintenance, and social isolation turned the housing estate into a grievance. The project became so hated that its explosive demolition in 1993 was celebrated as a public spectacle by the council that had originally commissioned Sir Basil Spence to design the structure forty years earlier.

Modern Regeneration and Lasting Impact

Efforts to breathe new life into Sir Basil Spence's legacy are currently underway, most notably in Edinburgh. The Category A-listed former Scottish Widows headquarters, featuring his distinctive interlocking hexagonal modules, has received planning permission to be converted into a 385-room hotel. This decision to transform the empty building has stoked division, reflecting the enduring polarization of his work. While some view such interventions as essential for urban regeneration, others remain opposed to the preservation of his brutalist aesthetic.

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Other examples of his work also face ongoing evaluation. The terminal building for Glasgow Airport, designed by Sir Basil Spence, is now outgrown by modern aviation demands. However, the original roof's concrete vaults, intended to resemble a gateway to travel, remain visible above the main concourse. These projects demonstrate that while Sir Basil Spence's architectural philosophy is no longer universally embraced, his built environment continues to shape the cultural and physical landscape of the United Kingdom and beyond.