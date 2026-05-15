Sir David Beckham becomes Britain's first billionaire sportsman, overtaking Sir Jim Ratcliffe

Sir David Beckham has made history by becoming Britain's first billionaire sportsman following the release of the 2026 Sunday Times Rich List. Alongside his wife Victoria, the Manchester United legend has seen his net worth soar to record levels, driven by lucrative brand endorsements and his successful ownership stake in MLS side Inter Miami. The collective wealth of David and Victoria has officially surpassed the billion-pound mark, reaching an estimated £1.185bn ($1.6bn) this year.

Sir David Beckham has made history by becoming Britain's first billionaire sportsman following the release of the 2026 Sunday Times Rich List . Alongside his wife Victoria, the Manchester United legend has seen his net worth soar to record levels, driven by lucrative brand endorsements and his successful ownership stake in MLS side Inter Miami .

The collective wealth of David and Victoria has officially surpassed the billion-pound mark, reaching an estimated £1.185bn ($1.6bn) this year. This landmark achievement places the former England captain second on the list of the wealthiest sports-related figures, trailing only the family of former Formula One chief executive Bernie Ecclestone. Noted a significant decline for United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

His personal fortune reportedly shrank by £1.85bn over the last 12 months, dropping his total wealth to £15.194bn ($20.3bn) and moving him from seventh to ninth on the overall list. Beckham is joined in the billionaire bracket by sports promoters Barry and Eddie Hearn, whose combined Matchroom Sport empire is valued at £1.035bn.

The list also highlights the growing wealth of active British athletes, with heavyweight boxer Anthony Joshua sitting eighth with a £240m ($320m) fortune, placing him ahead of rival Tyson Fury at £162m ($216m). Other notable figures include Sir Lewis Hamilton in fifth place (£435m) and Rory McIlroy in seventh (£325m), following the golfer's impressive back-to-back Masters triumphs. The focus for many on the list now shifts to massive upcoming commercial opportunities and competitive milestones.

Hearn has confirmed that Joshua has signed a deal to face Fury, a bout expected to significantly increase the net worth of both heavyweights once a date and venue are finalised. Meanwhile, Beckham's Miami continues to expand its global brand, and Harry Kane, currently joint-tenth with £110m ($147m), prepares for his next challenge





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David Beckham Victoria Beckham Manchester United Inter Miami Sunday Times Rich List Billionaire Sportsman Wealthy Brand Endorsements Ownership Stake Formula One Bernie Ecclestone Jim Ratcliffe Anthony Joshua Tyson Fury Lewis Hamilton Rory Mcilroy Matchroom Sport Upcoming Commercial Opportunities Competitive Milestones

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