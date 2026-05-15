Sir David Beckham Becomes First British Sportsman to Reach Billionaire Status

The Sunday Times Rich List reveals that David and Victoria Beckham have doubled their wealth, while tech moguls and music stars see significant gains and losses in the UK billionaire rankings.

Sir David Beckham has officially entered the history books as the first British sportsman to achieve billionaire status. According to the latest figures released by the Sunday Times Rich List , he and his wife, Lady Victoria, have seen their combined financial empire skyrocket to a total of 1.185 billion pounds.

This represents a staggering increase from the 500 million pounds estimated net worth they held on the 2025 list. The primary driver for this exponential growth is attributed to Sir David's strategic business investments in the United States. Specifically, the high-profile acquisition of Lionel Messi by Inter Miami has significantly inflated the value of his stake in the football club.

Furthermore, a massive property development project located adjacent to the club's home stadium has provided an additional financial windfall. Meanwhile, Lady Victoria's eponymous fashion brand has continued to excel, with annual revenues now topping 100 million pounds. This era of financial triumph coincides with the year Sir David received his knighthood, although the family has faced personal turmoil due to a very public estrangement from their eldest son, Brooklyn.

In a detailed social media post from January, Brooklyn accused his parents of trying endlessly to ruin his relationship since before his wedding and alleged that his wife, Nicola Peltz Beckham, had been disrespected by the family. The broader Sunday Times Rich List indicates a shifting landscape of wealth within the United Kingdom, reporting a total of 157 billionaires, which is one more than the previous year.

New entrants to this exclusive group include sports promoters Barry and Eddie Hearn, along with Labour donor Gary Lubner. However, the overall number of billionaires has actually declined by 20 compared to four years ago. The Hinduja family continues to lead the rankings for the fourth consecutive year. Following the death of patriarch Gopi Hinduja, his children Sanjay and Dheeraj now inherit the top spot, with a collective family wealth estimated at 38 billion pounds.

In contrast, some of Britain's most established wealthy figures have seen significant drops. Sir James Dyson remains within the top 20, but his fortune has plummeted by an extraordinary 8.8 billion pounds in just twelve months, falling to 12 billion pounds. This decline is partially attributed to a 13.5 per cent drop in revenues at his consumer electricals group, influenced in part by tariffs imposed by Donald Trump.

Similarly, Sir Jim Ratcliffe, the head of Ineos and Manchester United, has seen his net worth decrease to 15.194 billion pounds. Meanwhile, the rise of tech and finance entrepreneurs is becoming increasingly evident. Nik Storonsky, the co-founder of Revolut, has become the biggest riser of 2026, climbing to seventh place with a fortune of 16.4 billion pounds. His wealth has grown at an average rate of 25.8 million pounds per day since the last list was published.

In the entertainment sector, Liam and Noel Gallagher have made their debut on the rich list following the massive success of their sell-out reunion tour, which consists of 41 shows. Their joint wealth is estimated at 375 million pounds, though the tour was mired in controversy regarding dynamic pricing that saw ticket costs jump from 148 to 355 pounds. Other newcomers include Emily Eavis and her family, the organizers of the Glastonbury festival, with a wealth of 400 million pounds.

The list also features iconic names such as Sir Elton John, Sir Mick Jagger, and author JK Rowling, while the King of England is listed with an estimated wealth of 680 million pounds. In the 40 under 40 category, Ed Sheeran leads with 410 million pounds, followed by Harry Styles, Adele, and boxing champion Tyson Fury, who debuts with 162 million pounds.

The emergence of cryptocurrency investors like Christopher Harborne further highlights the evolving nature of wealth in the digital age





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