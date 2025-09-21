Sir Ed Davey Calls for Elon Musk's Prosecution Over Child Safety Concerns on X

Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey has accused Elon Musk of criminal behavior related to child safety on X, formerly Twitter, and called for his prosecution. Davey cited concerns about harmful content and incitement of violence, advocating for legal action under the Online Safety Act.

Sir Ed Davey , leader of the Liberal Democrats, has strongly condemned Elon Musk , the owner of the social media platform X, formerly Twitter, accusing him of criminal behavior and calling for his prosecution. Davey's comments, made during an interview on Sky News' Sunday Morning with Trevor Phillips from the Lib Dem conference in Bournemouth, highlight concerns over child safety and the spread of harmful content on X.

He directly accused Musk of inciting violence and actively failing to protect children, potentially violating the Online Safety Act. Davey stated that Musk should be held accountable under the Online Safety Act, which holds social media companies legally responsible for protecting children from harmful content, and their directors liable for criminal prosecution if they fail to do so. He emphasized that Musk's actions, including allegedly inciting violence and allowing the proliferation of content related to self-harm, grooming, and child sexual abuse, warrant legal action. Davey went so far as to suggest that Musk should be arrested if he visits the UK. This strong stance reflects growing anxieties about the role of social media in a society, and how platforms must be held accountable for the safety of their users, especially children. The Lib Dem leader's position is based on a detailed understanding of the legal responsibilities placed on platforms and their executives by the Online Safety Act, and a serious concern that this act is not being followed.\Davey's criticism of Musk stems from a combination of factors, including Musk's perceived incitement of violence during a march organized by Tommy Robinson in London. Musk conveyed a message via video link that appeared to suggest violence was inevitable if the current situation persisted. Furthermore, Davey points to the removal of child safety teams at X after Musk acquired the platform in 2022, and the disbandment of its trust and safety council. Child protection experts have echoed these concerns, accusing Musk of a 'race to the bottom on safety.' Ofcom, the UK's media regulator, has launched an investigation into X's handling of child sexual abuse content. This is not the first time Davey has taken issue with the billionaire. In February, he called for the US ambassador to be summoned to explain why Musk, who was being considered for a US official position, was suggesting the UK government should be overthrown. Musk responded to this criticism by calling Davey a 'snivelling cretin.' The Liberal Democrats are planning further action. Sir Ed is scheduled to reiterate his call for Musk's arrest during his conference speech. The party plans to table a parliamentary motion summoning Musk to the House of Commons to face reprimand for his actions. This multi-pronged approach reflects a desire to exert pressure on Musk through multiple channels, and also signifies that the Lib Dems are serious about forcing action on the matter. It demonstrates a sustained effort to hold Musk and X responsible for their actions.\Davey's accusations against Musk are based on a range of concerns, including Musk's actions in the context of online safety, incitement of violence, the spread of hateful content, and a perceived disregard for the safety of children. He suggests that Musk is motivated by self-interest, specifically his ego, power, and wealth, rather than the rights and freedoms of British people. The Lib Dem's stance reflects a broader debate on the role of social media platforms and the importance of holding tech giants accountable for the content they host. Davey emphasizes the need to protect children from online harms, a central theme of the Online Safety Act. He is advocating for the legal framework to be stringently applied. X, however, has maintained that it has zero tolerance for child sexual abuse material and claims tackling those who exploit children is a top priority. While it remains to be seen how Ofcom's investigation will unfold and whether the Lib Dems' efforts will bear fruit, Davey's strong condemnation signals the growing political pressure on social media companies to prioritize user safety, and the legal implications when these responsibilities are not met. This represents a crucial moment for determining how social media platforms and their leaders are held accountable for the role they play in protecting the public and the need to preserve democratic values





