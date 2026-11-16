World Cup hero Sir Geoff Hurst supports the Daily Mail's Dementia Carers Together appeal, following the tragic loss of six teammates to the disease.

World Cup hero Sir Geoff Hurst has publicly declared his full support for the Daily Mail's new Dementia Carers Together appeal, aiming to raise millions to establish a nationwide support network for caregivers across Britain. Sir Geoff, who remains the sole survivor of Sir Alf Ramsey's 1966 trophy-winning England squad, cited the personal tragedy of witnessing six former teammates suffer from dementia as the primary motivation for his advocacy. His endorsement highlights a growing national conversation about the long-term health impacts of professional football, particularly regarding head injuries sustained during the game.

The 1966 Team and Dementia Tragedy

Six of the eleven England players who started in the 1966 World Cup final, played at Wembley Stadium against West Germany, developed dementia before their deaths. Sir Geoff Hurst noted that this startling ratio has driven home research linking the repetitive heading of the ball to degenerative brain conditions in later life. The former England captain scored a famous hat-trick in that 4-2 victory, alongside Martin Peters, who also later suffered from the disease. This high incidence rate among the 1966 squad has brought significant attention to the risks associated with the sport.

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Other Affected Legends and Survivors

The list of afflicted teammates includes Manchester United legend Sir Bobby Charlton and his elder brother Jack Charlton of Leeds United, who both lived with the condition in their later years. Everton defender Ray Wilson and Liverpool striker Roger Hunt, Sir Geoff's strike partner, also battled the illness. Additionally, Manchester United midfielder Nobby Stiles succumbed to dementia. With Sir Geoff being the only living starter from that historic final not affected by the condition, his voice carries unique weight in the current campaign.

Supporting Carers Through Education

The Daily Mail's Dementia Carers Together appeal, delivered in partnership with the Alzheimer's Society and the Mail Force charity, recently surpassed its first target of raising £100,000 in just one week. These funds will pay for nearly 3,000 places on new six-week classes designed to give carers vital support and information about their rights and available services. Prime Minister Andy Burnham backed the initiative, stating that even a little bit of help can make overwhelming responsibilities feel bearable for families dealing with diagnosis.

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Personal Stories of Loss and Advocacy

The family of Ray Wilson, who died in 2018 at age 83 after years with Alzheimer's disease, is actively supporting the campaign. His daughter-in-law, Linda Wilson, emphasized the need for nationwide access to support programs rather than a postcode lottery. She noted that while Ray attended a Help the Aged day centre in Slaithwaite, many others lack such resources. The family is also fundraising by selling drawings Ray produced after his diagnosis, with proceeds going to the Alzheimer's Society.

Broader Appeal and Donation Details

Sky Sports presenter Hayley McQueen, whose father Gordon McQueen died in 2023 at age 70 from vascular dementia, is also backing the Dementia Carers Together appeal. Donations can be made online via justgiving.com/campaign/mailforce or by texting keywords to 70115. The campaign seeks to alleviate the loneliness and exhaustion faced by unpaid carers, ensuring they receive the emotional and practical assistance needed to manage patient-centered care effectively.