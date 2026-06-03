The rift between the Sussexes and their former friends has been highlighted by the couple's Netflix documentary, Harry & Meghan, which featured behind-the-scenes snaps of Idris Elba behind the DJ decks. The documentary has also featured behind-the-scenes snaps of the couple's friends, including George and Amal Clooney, who were among the most famous non-royals to attend Harry and Meghan's wedding in 2018.

Sir Idris Elba 's Honour Highlights Royal Rift Between Harry and His Family as Some Pals Remain Close to the Royals Despite the Couple's Exit in 2020.

The actor received a grant from the Prince's Trust, now the King's Trust, to attend the National Youth Music Theatre when he was 18 and is set to join King Charles in a new documentary with Netflix. Meanwhile, some of Harry and Meghan's closest friends have seemingly parted ways with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, including the Duke of Westminster, Thomas von Straubenzee, and William van Cutsem, who have remained close to the Prince of Wales.

Even Misha Nonoo, one of Meghan's oldest friends, was seen chatting to Princess Eugenie and Zara Tindall at Royal Ascot last year, suggesting she's caught between both sides. The rift between the Sussexes and their former friends has been highlighted by the couple's Netflix documentary, Harry & Meghan, which featured behind-the-scenes snaps of Idris Elba behind the DJ decks.

In an interview with BBC Radio 1Xtra, Idris revealed he played Still by rapper Dr Dre, which he joked 'went off' with the crowd. The actor explained that 'it was Meghan's choice' to play the song, after taking to the decks for the royal occasion. He has also revealed the Duchess busted the most impressive moves on the dancefloor, telling ET Canada: 'I think Meghan was the one that was really like letting it go.

'You know, she was real… She just had a lot of fun. It was her wedding. So she had the greatest time.

' Despite being a friend to the Sussexes, Idris has maintained ties with King Charles. The actor was spotted among the exclusive wedding guests at St George's Chapel in Windsor with his glamorous wife, Sabrina, for Harry and Meghan's wedding.

However, the couple's exit from the Firm in 2020 has seemingly put more than just physical distance between them and some of their oldest friends. The rift has been further highlighted by the couple's decision to open up their wedding album for their Netflix series in 2022, featuring pictures with Idris Elba.

The documentary has also featured behind-the-scenes snaps of the couple's friends, including George and Amal Clooney, who were among the most famous non-royals to attend Harry and Meghan's wedding in 2018. The Clooneys have remained close to the Sussexes, hosting them at least twice at their home in Sonning, Berkshire, according to the Sussexes' biography Finding Freedom.

The book also claimed that the Clooneys invited the Sussexes to Lake Como only weeks after their wedding, flying them out on their private jet. A source said at the time: 'Meghan and Amal spent a lot of time relaxing by the pool and playing with the twins while George and Harry checked out George's motorbike collection.

'Harry took one of them out with one of his protection officers. George recently had an accident, so he wasn't back on his bike yet.

' Finding Freedom co-author Omid Scobie also told Good Morning America that Harry and Mr Clooney had bonded over a love of motorcycles and basketball. Asked by the Daily Mail in 2019 how he knew the couple, Mr Clooney said: 'I've just known them. We live not too far from one another and we have dinners and stuff and we're friends with them for all the reasons that you're friends with anybody.

The rift between the Sussexes and their former friends has been highlighted by the couple's Netflix documentary, Harry & Meghan, which featured behind-the-scenes snaps of Idris Elba behind the DJ decks. In an interview with BBC Radio 1Xtra, Idris revealed he played Still by rapper Dr Dre, which he joked 'went off' with the crowd. The actor explained that 'it was Meghan's choice' to play the song, after taking to the decks for the royal occasion.

He has also revealed the Duchess busted the most impressive moves on the dancefloor, telling ET Canada: 'I think Meghan was the one that was really like letting it go.

'You know, she was real… She just had a lot of fun. It was her wedding. So she had the greatest time.

' Despite being a friend to the Sussexes, Idris has maintained ties with King Charles. The actor was spotted among the exclusive wedding guests at St George's Chapel in Windsor with his glamorous wife, Sabrina, for Harry and Meghan's wedding.

However, the couple's exit from the Firm in 2020 has seemingly put more than just physical distance between them and some of their oldest friends. The rift has been further highlighted by the couple's decision to open up their wedding album for their Netflix series in 2022, featuring pictures with Idris Elba.

The documentary has also featured behind-the-scenes snaps of the couple's friends, including George and Amal Clooney, who were among the most famous non-royals to attend Harry and Meghan's wedding in 2018. The Clooneys have remained close to the Sussexes, hosting them at least twice at their home in Sonning, Berkshire, according to the Sussexes' biography Finding Freedom.

The book also claimed that the Clooneys invited the Sussexes to Lake Como only weeks after their wedding, flying them out on their private jet. A source said at the time: 'Meghan and Amal spent a lot of time relaxing by the pool and playing with the twins while George and Harry checked out George's motorbike collection.

'Harry took one of them out with one of his protection officers. George recently had an accident, so he wasn't back on his bike yet.

' Finding Freedom co-author Omid Scobie also told Good Morning America that Harry and Mr Clooney had bonded over a love of motorcycles and basketball. Asked by the Daily Mail in 2019 how he knew the couple, Mr Clooney said: 'I've just known them. We live not too far from one another and we have dinners and stuff and we're friends with them for all the reasons that you're friends with anybody





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