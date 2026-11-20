Former cabinet minister Sir James Cleverly has been selected to lead the Conservative Party bid for mayor of London in 2028, pledging to challenge Sadiq Khan.

Sir James Cleverly has officially been selected as the Conservative Party's candidate for the mayor of London, marking a significant step in the race for City Hall ahead of the May 2028 election. The announcement was made during a selection meeting held in a room above St James's Park Underground station, where Sir James secured a decisive victory with 86 percent of the vote against his sole competitor.

Selection Vote and Campaign Pledge

The former foreign secretary and home secretary confirmed his commitment to the campaign by announcing that he will not seek to remain as the Member of Parliament for Braintree. Sir James, who is 57 years old, described his readiness for the political battle by stating that he was 'all in,' emphasizing his total dedication to the upcoming mayoral contest.

Also read Sir James Cleverly Wins Tory Nomination to Challenge Sadiq Khan for London Mayor

Following the announcement, Sir James embraced his wife and his defeated opponent, Festus Akinbusoye. The selection process concluded with Sir James clearly intent on defeating the current mayor, Labour's Lord Khan, although it remains uncertain if Mr. Khan will run for a fourth term in 2028.

Attacking Khan Record on Crime and Economy

Sir James launched a sharp critique of the current administration, arguing that Lord Khan's mayoralty has not been an unqualified success. He highlighted rising crime rates and increased shoplifting as evidence of poor policing, while also claiming that business investors have relocated to cities such as Paris, New York, Berlin, and Dubai due to a lack of confidence in London's leadership.

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Sir James stated that the current government has let London down, causing the capital to shrink in stature. He argued that the city needs to 'walk tall' and 'lift the eyes of the world,' suggesting that a change in leadership is necessary to reverse these perceived negative trends and restore the city's global standing.

Local Roots and Brexit Defense

Highlighting his local credentials, Sir James noted that he was born in Lewisham, attended university in Ealing, and met his wife in Woolwich. He described London as having given him everything and expressed grief over the city's current condition, directly attributing these issues to Lord Khan.

When questioned about his stance on the EU referendum, Sir James acknowledged that his support for British independence could be an electoral liability. He attempted to counter this by pointing out that Brexit has benefited specific sectors, noting that City financial exports and the legal sector have increased by approximately a quarter since the Leave vote, which he argued helps fund public services.

Wider Political Context and Capita Scandal

While Sir James focused on the mayoral campaign, other political concerns remained active in Westminster. Sir David Davis, the Member of Parliament for Goole and Pocklington, raised serious issues regarding the outsourcing firm Capita, which manages the civil service pension scheme.

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Sir David cited eight scandalous failures by Capita and criticized the presence of former civil servants in its senior management. This occurs alongside the ongoing scrutiny of Minister Sally Jameson, who faced questions about the government's handling of the situation and its recovery plans for the pension scheme.