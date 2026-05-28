Sir Jeffrey Donaldson Trial Begins Over Historical Sex Abuse Allegations

The trial of former DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has commenced at Newry Crown Court, where he faces multiple charges of historical sexual abuse against two women. The prosecution detailed allegations spanning from 1985 to 2008, describing traumatic experiences inflicted upon the victims. Donaldson denies all charges, while his wife, Lady Eleanor Donaldson, faces related charges but will undergo a trial of the facts due to mental health reasons.

The trial concerning former Democratic Unionist Party leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson opened today at Newry Crown Court , bringing to the forefront serious historical allegations of sexual abuse .

The prosecution, led by barrister Rosemary Walsh KC, presented a detailed account of the accusations levied against the 63-year-old politician, who denies one count of rape, 13 counts of indecent assault, and four counts of gross indecency. The alleged offenses are said to have occurred over a significant period between 1985 and 2008, involving two women who were children at the time.

In her opening statement, Walsh conveyed that the victims described being subjected to 'difficult and traumatic events' by Donaldson. One of the alleged victims recounted specific incidents with vivid clarity, including an episode where Donaldson allegedly placed his hands inside her underwear, separated her legs, and then sexually assaulted her. On another occasion, she claimed he lifted her top and touched her breasts.

The woman further alleged that such inappropriate touching happened frequently and that Donaldson later apologized for his past actions during a meeting at a Christian centre. The second complainant also reported multiple instances of abuse, stating that Donaldson often touched her under her top during her childhood. She accused him of making comments about her physical appearance, particularly the size of her breasts, and alleged that he had looked at her private parts on one occasion.

Both women came forward to police in March 2024, prompting the arrest of the Donaldsons on March 28. During police questioning, Donaldson denied the allegations, calling the claims 'unbelievable' and specifically refuting the accusation that he touched the second woman's breast. His wife, Lady Eleanor Donaldson, faces several counts of aiding and abetting her husband's alleged offenses.

However, due to mental health grounds, Judge Paul Ramsey ruled her unfit to stand a criminal trial. Instead, she will undergo a 'trial of the facts,' a process where evidence will be heard and tested by the same jury but which cannot lead to a criminal conviction. The prosecution indicated that evidence will include testimony from witnesses as well as police interviews conducted at the time of the arrests.

The accounts of the two alleged victims will be partly delivered through pre-recorded interviews; while barristers will cross-examine them, the women are not required to enter the courtroom. The trial is anticipated to last between three and four weeks. These allegations have already had significant political repercussions for Donaldson, who resigned as DUP leader and was suspended from the party following the emergence of the claims. He was a long-standing MP for Lagan Valley prior to these events.

As the proceedings continue, the jury of seven men and five women will hear the evidence presented against both Donaldson and his wife, with the outcome resting on the credibility of the historical accusations and the defense's response





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