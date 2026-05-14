Sir Keir Starmer Accused of Lurching to Left as His Agenda is Mocked by Rivals

Sir Keir Starmer, the embattled Prime Minister, has been criticized for moving further to the left, particularly with plans to fast-track European Union rules into law while introducing additional taxes and restrictions. His proposed agenda has been mocked by rivals for being politically motivated, promising empty political platitudes instead of a real plan.

Sir Keir Starmer has been accused of lurching to the left in another attempt to shore up his position with Labour MPs. The Prime Minister 's agenda for the next Parliament ary session included plans to fast-track European Union rules into law, nationalise British Steel, and impose a tourist tax on family holidays.

He was mocked for proposing a 'Regulating for Growth Bill' in Wednesday's King's Speech, which will impose a duty on quangos to boost the economy. His programme of 37 laws, set out by King Charles at the State Opening of Parliament, would also ban new oil or gas drilling in the North Sea and restrict the right to buy council houses as first suggested by Angela Rayner.

The PM omitted any proposals for cutting the ballooning benefits bill, after a rebellion by backbenchers last year, nor did it mention proposed immigration restrictions that are unpopular with many within Sir Keir's restive party





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Sir Keir Starmer Prime Minister Leftward Shift Agenda European Union Rules British Steel Nationalisation Tourist Tax Regulating For Growth Bill King's Speech Backbenchers Rebellion Immigration Restrictions Parliament European Partnership Bill Steel Industry Bill Social Housing Renewal Bill Regulating For Growth Bill Overview Criticism Moves

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