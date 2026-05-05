Sir Keir Starmer Calls for Unified Action Against Rising Antisemitism Amid Recent Attacks

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer convenes a high-level meeting to address the surge in antisemitic attacks, emphasizing the need for a whole-of-society response to protect Jewish communities and uphold national values.

Sir Keir Starmer will address the escalating issue of antisemitism as a 'crisis for all of us' during a high-level meeting with key figures from various sectors of public life.

This comes in the wake of recent violent incidents targeting Jewish communities, including the stabbings of two Jewish men in Golders Green last week, a series of arson attacks in London's Jewish neighborhoods, and the attack on Heaton Park synagogue last October. The Prime Minister is set to emphasize the need for a unified societal response to antisemitism during his address on May 5, framing these attacks as a critical test of the nation's values.

He will convene discussions with leaders from business, civil society, health, culture, higher education, and law enforcement to explore immediate and long-term strategies to combat antisemitism. During these meetings, Sir Keir will urge participants to act swiftly and decisively within their respective sectors to address the issue.

Additionally, he will discuss the domestic security implications of the Iran conflict, particularly the heightened threat to Jewish communities, in a ministerial meeting of the Middle East Response Committee, a body established to manage regional conflicts. Launching a series of roundtable discussions on Tuesday, Sir Keir is expected to state: 'Last week's terrorist attack in Golders Green was utterly appalling. But it was not an isolated incident.

It is part of a pattern of rising antisemitism that has left our Jewish communities feeling frightened, angry, and questioning whether this country, their home, is safe for them. These disgusting attacks are being made against British Jews. But, make no mistake, this crisis – it is a crisis for all of us. It is a test of our values.

Values that are not guaranteed, but are earned. Every single day, through our actions. So, it is not enough to simply say we stand with Jewish communities. We must show it.

And that responsibility lies with each and every one of us. That is what today is about. Because only by working together can we eradicate antisemitism from every corner of society.

' The recent stabbings in Golders Green, which left Shloime Rand, 34, and Norman Shine, 76, injured, were declared a terror incident by police. The alleged attacker, Essa Suleiman, 45, from Camberwell, appeared in court on Friday and was remanded in custody. The Prime Minister's initiative underscores the urgent need for collective action to ensure the safety and security of Jewish communities across the UK





MENnewsdesk / 🏆 23. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Antisemitism Sir Keir Starmer Golders Green Attack Jewish Communities National Security

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Andy Burnham 'cleared to return as MP' ahead of expected leadership raceAngela Rayner and Wes Streeting have both been tipped to replace Sir Keir Starmer to become leader alongside Burnham who must first become an MP

Read more »

Minister says people demanding Keir Starmer leadership challenger 'should give head a wobble' as speculation mountsIt comes amid reports that Andy Burnham has plans to return to Westminster to challenge Sir Keir Starmer

Read more »

Burnham planning to return to Westminster 'within weeks' to get Starmer out of Downing Street, allies sayThe Mayor of Greater Manchester has long been rumoured to be preparing a bid to replace Sir Keir Starmer as Prime Minister

Read more »

Starmer Calls for Unity Amidst Election Concerns and Global InstabilityPrime Minister Keir Starmer addressed the nation ahead of local elections, acknowledging potential losses for Labour while emphasizing the need for national unity in response to recent events like the Golders Green stabbing and broader global challenges. He contrasted his government's potential with the perceived failings of previous Conservative leadership and outlined plans to strengthen the UK's defence, energy security, and economic ties with the EU.

Read more »

Beers and plenty of laughs but no tears as Sir Ralph Abercromby pub calls last ordersWhen the ale runs out at the Sir Ralph Abercromby in Manchester city centre, it will close for a refurbishment. Regulars say it won't ever be the same

Read more »

Starmer Warns of Inflation Spike and Calls for a 'Different Course' for BritainSir Keir Starmer warns of an 'inflation spike' due to the 'war on two fronts' and argues the UK must not return to the 'status quo,' while also signaling a potential shift towards closer ties with the EU.

Read more »