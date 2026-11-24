Former UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer was awarded Germany's highest honor by Chancellor Friedrich Merz, underscoring strong bilateral relations following the Kensington Treaty.

Former United Kingdom Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer received one of Germany's most prestigious awards on Tuesday during a diplomatic visit to Berlin. Chancellor Friedrich Merz presented the Grand Cross 1st Class of the Order of Merit to Starmer, marking a significant moment in Anglo-German relations. This recognition follows the signing of the Kensington Treaty between the two nations in July 2025, a landmark agreement that solidified their strategic partnership. Susanne Baumann, Germany's ambassador to the UK, publicly celebrated the occasion by describing the cooperation between London and Berlin as better than ever.

Significance of the German Honor

The Grand Cross 1st Class of the Order of Merit stands as one of the highest state honors Germany can confer upon foreign dignitaries. Chancellor Friedrich Merz personally handed the award to Sir Keir Starmer, signaling deep respect for his leadership and diplomatic efforts. The ceremony highlighted the enduring friendship between the United Kingdom and Germany, a bond that has been reinforced through high-level political dialogue. Ambassador Susanne Baumann shared images of the event on X, praising the friendship treaty that was agreed upon under Starmer's premiership.

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A Pattern of International Recognition

This German accolade is the latest in a series of prestigious international awards bestowed upon Sir Keir Starmer as he prepares to leave office. In July 2025, during a farewell trip to Kyiv, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky presented Starmer with Ukraine's Order of Freedom. This honor is rarely given to foreigners, having been awarded to only thirty individuals in total. Sir Keir Starmer described the gesture as meaning a huge amount, visibly moved by the surprise recognition of his support for Ukraine during his final days as Prime Minister.

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French Legion of Honour Context

Before receiving the German award, Starmer was honored with France's highest distinction, the Legion d'honneur, by President Emmanuel Macron in Paris. President Macron praised Starmer for his personal leadership, decency, and commitment to European security and the bilateral relationship. The Legion d'honneur, established in 1802 by Napoleon Bonaparte, recognizes outstanding merit among civilians, military personnel, and foreign citizens. Notable British recipients have included Sir Sean Connery, Sir Elton John, Sir Paul McCartney, and former Conservative MP Sir Edward Leigh.

Implications for Future Relations

The succession of awards from Ukraine, France, and Germany underscores the high regard in which Sir Keir Starmer is held across Europe. These honors reflect a continuity of foreign policy support that is expected to persist under the incoming administration led by Andy Burnham. The Kensington Treaty, signed in July 2025, serves as a foundational document for future cooperation, ensuring that diplomatic ties remain robust. As Sir Keir Starmer steps down, these international recognitions cement his legacy as a key architect of modern European security frameworks.