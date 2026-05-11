Sir Keir Starmer’s Desperate Bid for Political Survival Sputters Amid Challenges

Sir Keir Starmer's speech was initially impressive given the precarious nature of his leadership, but it soon devolved into his usual predictable and formulaic tone, raising questions about his ability to lead the Labour Party effectively.

You can heat cold gravy and for a few minutes it regains life. Then the steam fades and the juices jellify and you are back to where you started: a congealed blob of yesterday’s mess.

Same with Sir Keir Starmer’s desperate bid for political survival. His emergency speech got off to a tremendous start. The old sausage was hot to trot! Well, initially.

For a few minutes he was so pumped full of adrenaline that he was almost impressive. But after a while the urgency passed, the pace slackened, the voice lost its indignation and we were back to the nasal knight of old, prosaic, self-satisfied, a formulaic fudger with little to say. He had summoned a crowd of about 30 loyal Labour activists to a community centre on London’s Coin Street.

Party chairman Anna Turley was in the front row, as was Lucy Powell, deputy leader (whom Sir Keir sacked from the government last year). No other big shots had found a slot in their diaries. Perhaps they weren’t asked





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Sir Keir Starmer Labour Party Political Survival Emergency Speech Community Centre London’S Coin Street Anna Turley Lucy Powell Press Secretary Arm-Waving Congregants Glass Wall Press Conference Words Simon Jenkins' Article Topics

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