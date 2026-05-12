Sir Keir Starmer's Future in Power Uncertain After Local Election Catastrophe

Calls for Keir Starmer to resign are growing louder after the Prime Minister presided over a catastrophic showing for Labour in last week's local elections. The party lost more than 1,400 councillors across the country, a damning indictment of its popularity among voters. Sir Keir is still clinging onto power for now, but with more than 80 MPs now calling on him to stand down and 'big beast' Jess Phillips having resigned, his future in Number 10 is looking increasingly uncertain.

Sir Keir is clinging onto power – for now (Picture: Carl Court/Getty Images) Calls for Keir Starmer to resign are getting louder after the Prime Minister presided over a catastrophic showing for Labour in last week’s local elections .

The party lost more than 1,400 councillors across the country, a damning indictment of its popularity among voters. Sir Keir is still clinging onto power for now, saying earlier today: ‘The Labour Party has a process for challenging a leader, and that has not been triggered.

‘The country expects us to get on with governing. That is what I am doing and what we must do as a Cabinet. ’ But with more than 80 MPs now calling on Sir Keir to stand down, and ‘big beast’ Jess Phillips having resigned, his future in Number 10 is looking increasingly uncertain.

Several possible challengers to the top job have been identified – including health secretary Wes Streeting and Manchester mayor Andy Burnham – though no one has formally come forward. So what would happen if the Prime Minister were to step down? What happens if Starmer resigns as Prime Minister? The UK must have a Prime Minister at all times.

As a result, if Starmer were to offer his resignation, he would likely continue to lead until a replacement is found. This would be done via a Labour leadership election, which would be automatically triggered were Starmer to stand down. This can take several weeks, meaning the sitting PM may remain in office for a while even after he has quit his post. The leadership contest takes place in two stages.

First, Labour MPs will put themselves forward as Starmer’s potential replacements. All Labour MPs will then vote to whittle down the options until two candidates remain. At this point, Labour Party members will vote to choose their new leader, who will automatically become Prime Minister. Would there be a general election?

There is no rule saying the new Prime Minister would have to call a general election – and following Labour’s catastrophic performance in last week’s local elections, it is unlikely that they would. Several PMs have come into office this way and have chosen not to hold an election. These include Gordon Brown, who ran uncontested as Tony Blair’s replacement in 2007 but was ousted from power in the subsequent general election three years later and replaced by David Cameron.

Theresa May similarly came to power via a Conservative leadership election in 2016 after Cameron stepped down. She called a general election the following year to strengthen her hand in Brexit negotiations. When is the next general election? The next general election must be called by August 2029.

However, the Prime Minister can choose to hold it sooner than this. This is called a snap election. The UK has seen its fair share of snap elections over the years. May’s 2017 snap election came just two years after the previous general election





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