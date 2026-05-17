Sir Keir Starmer's option to stand aside for Andy Burnham as contender to become next UK PM

The text discusses the possibility of Sir Keir Starmer resigning as the leader of the Labour Party and allowing Andy Burnham to potentially become the next UK Prime Minister. It highlights the potential leadership challenges and conflicts from other Labour MPs, as well as potential support for him from some high-profile figures.

Sir Keir Starmer could sensationally stand aside for Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham if he sweeps back to Parliament as an MP next month. Publicly, Downing Street is insisting the PM will not stand down and will fight on despite around 100 Labour MPs calling for him to go.

However, following a bruising week for the Prime Minister with potential leadership candidates beginning to jostle for position, he is said by loyalists to be 'much less defiant' about staying in power. The embattled premier is believed to be spending the weekend at his grace and favour countryside home Chequers 'in the bunker' considering his options while Labour sources question whether he can 'keep going'





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Labour Party PM Prime Minister Andy Burnham UK Sir Keir Starmer Leadership Challenges Potential Contenders Sustained By Public Chaos

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