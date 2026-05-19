Sir Keir Starmer Vows to Fight on as Prime Minister Amid Internal Party Battles

Sir Keir Starmer, the UK's Prime Minister, announced that he still plans to contest the next general election despite considering stepping down amidst internal unrest within the Labour Party.

Sir Keir Starmer vowed to fight on as Prime Minister after spending the weekend weighing up his future. He insisted he still intends to contest the next general election and will not walk away or set out a timetable for his departure if Andy Burnham returns to Parliament.

Sir Keir also said he would be '100 per cent' behind whoever is chosen to stand in the looming Makerfield by-election despite expectations his rival will challenge him for the Labour leadership if he wins. His comments came after reports that the PM spent the weekend at his Chequers retreat considering whether or not he should find a way to step down from No 10 with dignity rather than risk being pushed out by the Greater Manchester mayor.

Asked directly on Monday if his premiership was over, Sir Keir replied: 'No, we've got a lot of work to do.

' He told how he visited Labour party headquarters earlier that day and reminded staff 'that we were elected into office by millions of people to bring about change in this country'. Asked if it was still his plan to fight the next general election and serve a full second term in Downing Street, Sir Keir said: 'I do want to fight the next election.

' He admitted he needed to 'turn things around' after Labour's dire local election results, and hit out at the civil war that has engulfed his party since then. Sir Keir Starmer spoke to broadcasters on a visit to a cafe in north London on Monday 'The last 10 days, there's been a lot of activity which hasn't been as focused in my view as it should have been.





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Labour Party Prime Minister General Election Personal Ambitions Consequences Of National Scandal Sir Keir Starmer Andy Burnham Labour Leadership UK Politics

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