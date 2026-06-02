Sir Kenny Dalglish Undergoing Cancer Treatment

Liverpool legend Sir Kenny Dalglish has revealed that he is undergoing treatment for cancer. The 75-year-old accidentally shared his condition on social media before clarifying that he would have preferred to keep it private.

Sir Kenny Dalglish has revealed that he is undergoing treatment for cancer. The Liverpool legend, 75, accidentally shared his condition in a now-deleted social media post before admitting that he would have preferred to keep his diagnosis private.

It is unclear how Dalglish accidentally revealed his unfortunate news. There has been a suggestion that he posted a photograph of a hospital appointment letter by mistake, which he quickly took down, but the Daily Mail has not seen this. He then clarified: As my inadvertent social media post has indicated, I am currently undergoing treatment for cancer. Unlike my mobile phone use, the treatment is going well.

Ideally, this would have remained private because that's the way it should be, but my useless technology skills have forced my hand. Obviously I did not mean to make this matter public so I would appreciate it if the privacy of my family and myself are respected.

Sir Kenny Dalglish, pictured with daughter and broadcaster Kelly Cates, has confirmed that he is undergoing treatment for cancer Dalglish pictured with his wife Marina at the Sports Personality of the Year awards in 2023 Dalglish was a phenomenal player, winning 35 trophies before adding 14 as a manager. As ever, thank you to the wonderful medical staff who have shown incredible care and discretion, not just for me but for many, many others. They are a credit to themselves.

Dalglish has been married to his wife, Marina, since 1974 and they have four children, including the Match Of The Day presenter Kelly Cates, 50. Their other children are Paul, 49, a former footballer and manager; Lynsey, 44; and Lauren, 38. Paul wrote on Instagram: My dad, my best mate, my hero. You are s*** on social media but you are the strongest man I know, you got this.

I love you. Marina had breast cancer in 2003 and started a charity called the Marina Dalglish Appeal in 2005. Dalglish and his wife Marina have been staunch campaigners for cancer charities in recent years, raising millions to support sufferers, notably via Marina's foundation. Despite his diagnosis, Dalglish has still managed to attend games and supported his beloved Scotland alongside Sir Alex Ferguson and David Moyes during their friendly against Ivory Coast at the Hill Dickinson stadium.

He is also a big horse racing fan and attended Royal Ascot. He appeared on television last week alongside daughter Kelly Cates to be part of Andy Robertson's farewell documentary. It has been a sad few days for Liverpool. On Sunday night, former player Kevin Keegan revealed that his stomach cancer has reached stage four.

Dalglish was last photographed in May as he celebrated Mohamed Salah's career at Liverpool King Kenny was knighted in 2018 at Buckingham Palace for his services to football, charity contributions, and work for the city of Liverpool Dalglish is widely honoured as one of Liverpool, Celtic and Scotland's greatest figures. The prolific forward won four league titles with Celtic before adding a further six on Merseyside as well as three European Cups in the 1970s and 1980s.

Brought in from Celtic to replace Keegan in 1977, his debut season on Merseyside produced 31 goals in 62 appearances, including a decisive goal in the European Cup final over Bruges at Wembley. At Liverpool, he played in 515 matches and scored 172 goals between 1977 and 1990. He went on to manage the Reds, guiding them to another three league titles, before leading Blackburn to their only Premier League crown, and managing Newcastle, Celtic and finally Liverpool again.

His journey into management came in tragic circumstances. After the Heysel Stadium disaster in 1985, Liverpool's manager Joe Fagan resigned. Aged just 34, Dalglish was appointed as the club's first-ever player-manager, and in 1985-86 led them to a memorable league-cup double, even scoring the decisive goal against Chelsea to secure the title. The King of the Kop was a natural at management.

Liverpool were relentless under his tutelage, picking up trophy after trophy. He also steered the club through one of the darkest days in its history, the Hillsborough tragedy of 1989, when 97 supporters died.

Dalglish scored 375 goals for club and country across a long playing career King Kenny's Liverpool record As a player: Appearances: 515 Goals: 172 Major honours: 14 As manager across two spells: Games: 381 Wins: 222 Draws: 95 Losses: 64 In total he won 35 competitions as a player and 14 as a manager, a trophy cabinet most footballers, and indeed clubs, could only dream of. Liverpool said in a statement: The support, best wishes and love of everyone at Liverpool FC are, and will continue to be, with Sir Kenny and his family.

His last role in football management was at the Reds between January 2011 and May 201





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