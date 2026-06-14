Sir Mark Rylance Steps Out with New Companion Amanda Parker After Bereavements

Actor Sir Mark Rylance was photographed holding hands with Amanda Parker at a film premiere, suggesting a new relationship 18 months after the death of his wife, Claire van Kampen. Both have faced personal tragedies, including Rylance's losses of his stepdaughter, mother, and brother.

Acclaimed British actor Sir Mark Rylance has found companionship following the death of his wife of nearly 40 years, Claire van Kampen, who passed away last year after a battle with cancer.

The 66-year-old, known for his roles in Wolf Hall and Bridge of Spies, has been seen with Amanda Parker, a 57-year-old charity executive, arts consultant, and model from London. The two were photographed holding hands at the UK premiere of the Steven Spielberg film Disclosure Day in London's Leicester Square, signaling a new chapter for the actor after a period of profound personal loss.

Sources close to both individuals declined to comment when approached by the Daily Mail, and their representatives have been contacted for response. This public appearance suggests a mutual bond, as both have endured significant personal tragedies over the years. Behind the glittering surface of Rylance's distinguished nearly 50-year career-which includes an Academy Award, BAFTA, Olivier Awards, and a knighthood-lies a history of deep private heartache.

His stepdaughter, Nataasha van Kampen, died suddenly in 2012 at age 28 from a brain hemorrhage on a flight. This loss came just a year after the death of Rylance's own mother, Elizabeth. A decade later, in 2022, his younger brother, Jonathan Waters (known as Jonno), was fatally struck by a car while cycling near his home in Oakland, California. The 60-year-old sommelier died from head injuries the following day.

At the time, Rylance was starring in Jerusalem in the West End and cancelled three performances to attend the funeral, as there was no understudy for his leading role. These cumulative losses have marked Rylance's life with recurring grief, even as his professional accolades continued. Now, amid this backdrop of sorrow, Rylance appears to be moving forward with Parker by his side. Amanda Parker, in addition to her work in the arts and charity sector, has also pursued modeling.

Her presence at a high-profile film premiere with Rylance offers a glimpse into a relationship that seems to provide comfort and support. While details remain private, the visible gesture of clasped hands on the red carpet speaks to a shared resilience. Both individuals have experienced their own forms of loss and challenge, making their companionship a noteworthy development in the personal life of one of Britain's most revered actors.

The public and media will likely watch with sensitivity as Rylance navigates this new phase following the devastating loss of his wife





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Mark Rylance Amanda Parker Claire Van Kampen Bereavement New Relationship Wolf Hall Oscar Winner Personal Tragedy Charity London Premiere

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