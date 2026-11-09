Sir Michael Palin Injures Ribs And Pelvis After Bathroom Fall

Monty Python star Sir Michael Palin reveals he cannot walk without assistance after breaking three ribs and his pelvis in an October fall at home.

Monty Python star Sir Michael Palin has issued a detailed health update revealing that he remains unable to walk without assistance following a significant injury sustained at his residence. The eighty-three-year-old actor suffered three broken ribs and a cracked pelvis after a fall in his bathroom in October. This incident forced him to cancel multiple public engagements and travel commitments that he had scheduled for the coming months.

Details Of The Bathroom Incident And Immediate Aftermath

The actor described the specific moment of the accident, noting that he fell on the bathroom floor at 3:30 in the morning while returning from a visit to the toilet. The fall resulted in severe skeletal injuries, specifically fracturing three of his ribs and cracking his pelvis. These types of injuries require extensive time for bone healing and mobility restoration, preventing Sir Michael from performing his usual active schedule.

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Following the incident, Sir Michael had to cancel a number of events, including a book tour for his travel publication In The Philippines. The cancellation was necessary because the physical pain and limited mobility made travel and public appearances impossible. The actor emphasized that the recovery process is slow and requires patience as his body repairs the damage sustained during the fall.

Use Of Zimmer Frame And Humorous Reflections

In a recent post on Instagram, Sir Michael shared a photograph of himself standing in a disabled road bay, utilizing a Zimmer frame to aid his movement. He explicitly stated that it has been exactly one month since the accident and that he still cannot walk without the device. The use of the Zimmer frame has become a focal point of his recovery narrative, marking a stark change from his previously agile public persona.

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The actor found humor in the situation, referencing a classic Monty Python sketch that featured a character moving slowly with the aid of a Zimmer. He noted that the troupe often used such props to portray slow-moving elderly people. Sir Michael jokingly observed that he is now playing that particular Python character for real, having to move very slowly due to his injuries. He added that the laughs are all on him, acknowledging the irony of the situation.

Coping Strategies And Entertainment During Recovery

To pass the time during his convalescence, Sir Michael has adopted a routine focused on relaxation and mental engagement. He mentioned that he is recovering with a stack of books to read, allowing him to enjoy literature without the physical exertion of travel. This quiet approach contrasts with his busy career as a travel writer and television presenter, highlighting the temporary nature of his forced rest.

Additionally, the actor has turned to television series for entertainment, specifically citing the spy thriller Slow Horses and the series This City Is Ours. These shows provide a distraction from the pain and monotony of recovery. Sir Michael also referenced another well-loved Monty Python sketch, the Fish Slapping Dance, which he plans to perform if his spirits get low. This reference underscores his enduring connection to his former comedy troupe even during difficult personal moments.

Future Plans And Commitment To Public Appearances

Despite the severity of the injuries, Sir Michael remains optimistic about returning to public life. He promised not to go to the bathroom ever again, a humorous aside that reflects his resilience and positive attitude toward the accident. The actor indicated that he is actively looking for opportunities to reschedule his cancelled commitments.

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He stated that he shall try to find some other show dates for next year. This suggests that the cancellations are not permanent cancellations of his career but rather postponements due to medical necessity. The focus remains on full recovery and the eventual return to travel and performance, with the actor prioritizing his health above all else in the interim period.