Sir Michael Palin Postpones Philippines Tour After Bathroom Fall Injuries

Sir Michael Palin cancels his Philippines book tour after fracturing his pelvis and breaking ribs in a bathroom fall. The 83-year-old updates fans on his recovery and rescheduling plans.

Sir Michael Palin has officially postponed his upcoming Philippines book tour after suffering significant injuries from a fall in his family bathroom. The 83-year-old comedian and travel presenter revealed that he broke three ribs and fractured his pelvis during the incident, which occurred early in the morning. He shared these updates with fans on social media to explain why he can no longer walk without the assistance of a Zimmer frame.

Injuries and Recovery Timeline

The accident took place exactly one month prior to his public statement, which he dated Sunday, November 8, 2026, in his caption. Sir Michael explained that he was returning from using the toilet at 3:30 in the morning when he slipped and thudded onto the bathroom floor. He noted that the bones are still healing, a process that takes considerably longer at his age, and he expects to need the Zimmer frame for several more weeks.

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In a post filled with his characteristic self-deprecating humor, the Ripping Yarns star noted that zimmers were historically used in Monty Python sketches to depict slow-moving elderly characters. He joked that he is now playing that particular Python role for real, having to move slowly due to his injuries. He added that while the laughs are all on him, the physical reality of the pain is far less funny, particularly the disappointment of canceling events for fans.

Book Tour Cancellation and Rescheduling

The cancellation directly impacts the promotion of his new book, Michael Palin - In the Philippines, which follows his travels through the archipelago. Sir Michael expressed sincere apologies to those who had purchased tickets and to the team who worked on the tour. His official website stated that ticket holders would be contacted as soon as possible regarding rescheduled dates for future shows.

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Publisher Penguin described the book as a chronicle of his island-hopping adventures in the south-east Asian nation, highlighting the country's beauty, variety, and paradoxes. The text includes vivid descriptions of his journey, from visiting the Smokey Mountain rubbish dump in Manila to relaxing on the sandy beaches of Cadlao Island. The book remains available for purchase through the Mail Bookshop and other retailers.

Book Content and Travel History

The publication serves as a companion to the travel documentary he was filming for Channel 5 during the same trip. One of the more striking sections details his attempt to eat pagpag, a local dish made from leftover fried chicken bones scrubbed clean and refried in ketchup. Sir Michael wrote that while he has eaten maggots and bull's testicles in previous travels, this particular culinary challenge defeated him.

This work continues Sir Michael's extensive portfolio of travel documentaries and books, which have previously covered the North and South Poles, the Sahara, the Himalayas, Eastern Europe, and North Korea. The Philippines project was intended to showcase the country's unique culture and landscapes, adding another significant chapter to his long-standing career as a global travel presenter and author.

Public Reaction and Future Plans

Fans and fellow celebrities have responded warmly to his update, with many offering well wishes for a speedy recovery. Downton Abbey alumnus Hugh Bonneville commented on the post, jokingly advising him not to get clamped. Other supporters praised his grace and humor in writing, acknowledging the difficulty of his situation while celebrating his enduring wit.

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Sir Michael also took this opportunity to thank the NHS for their incredible care following the accident. He reflected on the incident as a valuable lesson, promising to avoid bathroom trips in the future and to focus on lower-impact activities like fish slapping dances for now. He concluded his message by thanking everyone for their patience and expressing hope for the next time he can perform on stage.