Sir Mick Jagger's wrap party for 'Three Incestuous Sisters' reportedly broken up by police

The wrap party for Mick Jagger, Dakota Johnson, Josh O'Connor, and Jessie Buckley's latest movie titled 'Three Incestuous Sisters' was unceremoniously broken up by the police on Wednesday evening, allegedly due to a noise complaint from the mayor of nearby island Lipari.

The wrap party for Sir Mick Jagger, Dakota Johnson, Josh O'Connor, and Jessie Buckley's latest movie was reportedly broken up by police on Wednesday evening due to a noise complaint by Riccardo Gullo, the mayor of nearby island Lipari.

Rolling Stones legend Mick, 82, was revealed earlier this week to be playing the role of O'Connor's lighthouse keeper father in the drama 'Three Incestuous Sisters.

' Mick left the set of Stromboli in a private helicopter the next day after the mayor of Lipari hit out at the mayor for calling in the cops. The gothic movie, based on a 'visual novel,' tells the story of three sisters who vie for the romantic attentions of the lighthouse keeper's son.

Filming is expected to continue on the prequels of 'The Crown,' which are set to span the period from Queen Victoria's death in 1901 to the wedding of Princess Elizabeth in 1947





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