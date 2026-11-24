Norfolk villagers clash with Sir Nicholas Bacon after he permits a homeless man to camp at Raveningham Hall, sparking safety fears and accusations of elitism in the historic estate dispute.

Villagers in the Norfolk hamlet of Toft Monks are engaged in a heated dispute with Sir Nicholas Bacon, the holder of England's oldest baronetcy, following his decision to allow a homeless man to establish a camp on the grounds of his historic estate. The conflict centers on the presence of an encampment near the village green at Raveningham Hall, an 18th-century property managed by the 73-year-old aristocrat who also serves as chairman of the Royal Collection Trust.

The Homeless Man's Encampment Location

Sir Nicholas Bacon permitted the unnamed man, described as being in his 50s, to pitch three tents on the grounds of his 5,500-acre family estate. The location is situated in a plot near the village green in Maypole Green, a tiny settlement within Toft Monks. The camp remains on the property, accompanied by the man's red Renault Clio car, while his tents continue to stand on the land despite widespread local opposition. The aristocrat has chosen not to evict the individual, citing legal and procedural complexities involved in removing a person with mental health issues from private land.

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Residents' Safety Concerns and Behavior

Local residents have expressed deep concern regarding the homeless man's erratic behavior, which they say has created an atmosphere of fear and intimidation. Women in the village reported feeling unsafe walking past the camp, with some choosing to drive their cars short distances rather than walk past the tents. Witnesses described hearing the man shout foul language and scream, leading one woman to avoid walking her dog near the site. Additional grievances include the man using a tent as a toilet, leaving piles of black plastic rubbish bags beside his living area, and erecting a string cordon with incoherent warning signs that discouraged villagers from approaching.

Public Meeting and Community Outcry

The tension escalated significantly when residents held a public meeting on October 12 at St Margaret's Church in Toft Monks to air their grievances. During this gathering, attendees voiced strong dissatisfaction with the situation, particularly concerning the potential cancellation of community events such as cricket matches due to fears of indecent conduct. Police officers attended the meeting but informed the crowd that they had limited powers to intervene, classifying the matter as civil rather than criminal since no specific laws had been broken. The community felt powerless against the legal protections afforded to the individual, leading to growing resentment toward the estate owner for allowing the situation to persist.

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Baronet's Letter and Ethical Arguments

The rift widened further when Sir Nicholas Bacon emailed a letter to the villagers, which many described as insulting and condescending. In the correspondence, the former barrister argued that the man was suffering from mental health difficulties and desperate loneliness, suggesting that villagers should show more Christian compassion. He noted that while residents had community and homes, the homeless individual lacked these supports, and that evicting him could take up to a year due to mental health regulations. Sir Nicholas stated that they would continue to monitor the situation with assistance from the police and mental health services, emphasizing that the man should be helped rather than vilified until he commits a criminal act.

Current Status and Hospitalization

The homeless man was last seen at his camp a few days prior to recent reports, with a relative confirming he is currently staying at Hellesdon Hospital, a mental health facility near Norwich. Despite his absence, the encampment and his vehicle remain on Sir Nicholas Bacon's property. A South Norfolk Council employee recently arrived in a bin lorry to collect the accumulated rubbish, addressing one of the primary health and safety complaints raised by the neighbors. The dispute highlights the complex intersection of property rights, mental health care, and community safety in rural Norfolk.