Friends report Sir Ranulph Fiennes appears happy in a dementia unit, while family challenges wife Louise Millington-Cotes' guardianship over alleged misuse of power of attorney.

Anton Bowring and Jill Bowring, lifelong companions of Sir Ranulph Fiennes, have reported that the celebrated explorer appeared content during a rare two-hour visit to a specialist dementia unit. The 82-year-old world-renowned adventurer, who has not been seen publicly in two years, was described by his visitors as dignified and visibly happy, despite suffering from Parkinson's disease. This visit marks a significant moment of transparency after a prolonged period of secrecy surrounding the explorer's living arrangements and care.

Fiennes Appearance and Condition Revealed

During the meeting last week, Mr Bowring, who served as the marine co-ordinator on the historic Transglobe Expedition between 1979 and 1982, observed that Sir Ranulph looked nothing like a frightened hostage as some critics had alleged. Instead, the explorer appeared to exist in a state that was half internal and half alert to his surroundings. The Bowrings noted that while complex decision-making seemed beyond his capabilities, Sir Ranulph could still express basic desires, such as requesting a banana when offered.

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Mr Bowring emphasized that the explorer's condition appeared stable and appropriate for his medical needs. In a subsequent email sent to approximately 40 friends and relatives, Mr Bowring shared that Sir Ranulph smiled warmly upon seeing them, displaying a radiant expression reminiscent of his younger years. Jill Bowring, who also served as the cook aboard the expedition ship, agreed that the current situation provided the best possible environment for Sir Ranulph given his advanced age and health complications.

Guardianship Dispute and Family Opposition

Despite the positive reports from the Bowrings, a legal battle continues between Sir Ranulph Fiennes and his second wife, Louise Millington-Cotes. The explorer married Mrs. Millington-Cotes in 2005, following the death of his first wife, Virginia Pepper, also known as Ginny. Mrs. Millington-Cotes, now legally known as Lady Fiennes, has maintained strict control over the explorer's whereabouts, previously refusing all visitor access and using a false name to relocate him among various care facilities.

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Among the strongest critics of Mrs. Millington-Cotes is her estranged son, Alex Millington-Cotes, who has initiated a legal challenge to remove his mother's power of attorney. He asserts that his mother has not acted correctly from the beginning of her guardianship. Mr. Millington-Cotes clarified that the objective of the lawsuit is not to attack his mother personally but to transfer control over Sir Ranulph to a party that can ensure his wellbeing without causing him further emotional harm.

Alleged Restrictions and Care Home Conflicts

Reports indicate that Mrs. Millington-Cotes implemented severe restrictions on Sir Ranulph's movements and social interactions while he was under her supervision. At one London facility, she required visitors to sign non-disclosure agreements to maintain secrecy. At a separate care home in Wales, she instructed staff to prevent the explorer from socializing with other residents and mandated that he wear a disguise whenever he left his room, a directive that the Welsh facility owner described as dehumanizing.

The owner of one care facility raised serious concerns about Sir Ranulph's welfare with the Office of the Public Guardian and even contacted the police. An investigation by care inspectors concluded at the start of this year that Sir Ranulph was being unlawfully deprived of his liberty. The inspectors determined that Mrs. Millington-Cotes failed to adhere to the necessary legal protocols required for such restrictive measures, highlighting significant procedural failures in his care management.

Public Outcry from Celebrity Supporters

The controversy has sparked an outcry among Sir Ranulph Fiennes's circle of celebrity friends and fellow adventurers. Prominent figures such as Bear Grylls and Ben Fogle have publicly condemned the treatment of the explorer and called for a formal police investigation into the circumstances. These high-profile advocates are urging authorities to ensure that the world's greatest living explorer receives the dignity and proper legal protection he deserves.

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As the legal proceedings continue, the focus remains on determining the most appropriate guardianship structure for Sir Ranulph. While the Bowrings believe the current specialist unit provides a satisfactory environment, the ongoing judicial review seeks to address the broader issues of power abuse and liberty deprivation. The outcome of this case will likely set a precedent for how high-profile individuals with declining mental capacity are protected under current guardianship laws.