Sir Rod Stewart and wife Penny Lancaster spent Thursday on Bond Street shopping for Christmas. The rock legend prepares for his final European tour after recent health updates.

Sir Rod Stewart joined his wife, Penny Lancaster, for a day of luxury Christmas shopping on London's Bond Street on Thursday. The 81-year-old rock legend and the 55-year-old model were seen visiting high-end retailers including Cartier, Etro, Dolce & Gabbana, and Ralph Lauren. They made their way through the upscale district without any visible security detail, blending into the crowd of shoppers.

The iconic singer dressed in a £1,500 Dolce & Gabbana jacquard long coat paired with matching jeans. He completed his monochrome ensemble with £255 vintage Gucci ankle-high rubber snow boots. Stewart accessorized the look with a £25,403 Audemars Piguet 20ct diamond set watch, a Chrome Hearts belt, black gloves, and sunglasses. Lancaster wore a camel-coloured long coat over a matching fringed scarf and loose brown trousers, carrying a £2,500 brown Prada Bonnie bag.

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Stewart Discusses Music Industry Challenges

While outside Ralph Lauren, Sir Rod Stewart was approached by two social-media influencers who typically interview founders and entrepreneurs. When asked if life is harder for young people now compared to fifteen or twenty years ago, Stewart replied without hesitation, stating, 'Without a doubt.' He elaborated that modern artists can now make their own way through social media without the backing of record companies.

During the conversation, the singer warned aspiring performers not to trust record companies. He also took the opportunity to praise the new Prime Minister, Andy Burnham. This public appearance highlights Stewart's continued engagement with the public and current events, even as he prepares to step away from his lifelong career on the road.

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Final Encore Tour Details and Schedule

Sir Rod Stewart announced in September that his upcoming European tour would be his last. He stated that The Final Encore dates would 'definitely be my last' after more than six decades in the music industry. The 21-date European tour is scheduled to begin in Dublin on April 23 and concludes in Hannover, Germany, on July 24. British dates will take place in Glasgow, Birmingham, Manchester, and London.

In his announcement, Stewart expressed sadness but gratitude, saying, 'After much deliberation and sadness I have to announce that next year will be my last tour forever ever. This will be the last rock and roll tour.' He thanked fans for their support over the years, noting, 'I want to thank you for everything you have given me and hopefully I've given you something in return.'

Health Update and Recovery Process

The decision to conclude his touring career follows a period of health challenges. Stewart was forced to cancel the remaining dates of his One Last Time farewell tour in the US and Mexico. These cancellations occurred after he underwent a routine coronary stent procedure in August. His spokesman stated at the time that doctors were pleased with his recovery and that the singer was doing very well.

The statement from his representative added that on the advice of doctors, Stewart would take the next four weeks to recuperate and regain full fitness. This recovery period meant he was unable to continue his current tour dates at that time. Stewart himself said he was 'feeling better and very much on the mend' and apologized to fans for the cancellations. He has since returned to his normal daily activities, including Christmas shopping on Bond Street.