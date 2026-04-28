Sir Rod Stewart Proves Age Is Just a Number with Energetic Performance at New Orleans Jazz Fest

At 81, Sir Rod Stewart dazzled fans with his signature energy and flexibility during a performance at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival. Meanwhile, his wife Penny Lancaster shares the secrets to their 26-year marriage, emphasizing the importance of date nights, intimacy, and celebrating milestones.

Sir Rod Stewart , the legendary rocker, proved that age is just a number as he delivered a high-energy performance at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival on Sunday.

At 81, the iconic singer showcased his signature flexibility by kicking his leg up during the show, much to the delight of his fans. His performance was a nostalgic throwback to his younger days in the 70s and 80s, when he would often incorporate football skills into his stage acts.

Dressed in a dazzling gold blazer, his trademark tight trousers, an open white shirt, and gold trainers, Stewart exuded confidence as he belted out his greatest hits alongside a live band and a troupe of stunning backing dancers. The Fair Grounds Race Course was filled with an enthusiastic crowd, all of whom were treated to a masterclass in rock and roll from one of the genre's greatest legends.

Meanwhile, Rod's wife, Penny Lancaster, recently shared insights into their 26-year relationship, joking that she deserves a medal for their enduring love. In an interview with Best magazine, the 55-year-old model revealed the secrets to their long-lasting romance, emphasizing the importance of date nights, shared activities, and keeping the spark alive.

We don't take each other for granted, she said, adding that they make a conscious effort to spend quality time together, whether it's through romantic dinners, theater outings, or simply enjoying a coffee during the school run. The couple also prioritizes intimacy and celebrates their relationship milestones, such as their wedding anniversary, with grand gestures.

For instance, they took a romantic train trip from Paris to Portofino to commemorate their last anniversary, as these were the locations where Rod proposed and where they got married. Penny also highlighted the importance of spending time apart to maintain their connection, noting that they often reminisce about their past and plan future adventures together.

The couple, who met in 1999 when Penny was a student at Barking College, has faced periods of separation throughout their relationship, including during the early years when Penny was studying photography in the UK while Rod was living in the US. Despite the distance, they maintained a strong bond through long phone conversations. Penny praised Rod's sensitive and artistic side, which she believes is often overshadowed by his public persona.

She described him as deeply spiritual and artistic, qualities that she admires and cherishes. The couple has two sons together, Alistair, 20, and Aiden, 14, and has been married since 2007. Before his marriage to Penny, Rod was a father to six children from previous relationships, including Sarah, whom he put up for adoption at birth, and Kimberly, Sean, Ruby, Renee, and Liam





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Sir Rod Stewart New Orleans Jazz Festival Penny Lancaster Long-Lasting Marriage Rock Legend

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