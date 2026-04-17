Sister-in-law's revenge: Bride's wedding dress destroyed with black paint moments before ceremony

A bride was left devastated and forced to change dresses after her sister-in-law launched a paint attack on her wedding gown hours before she was due to marry her childhood sweetheart. The sister-in-law admitted the act was revenge for a previous wedding dispute.

A bride's special day was shattered moments before she was set to walk down the aisle when her sister-in-law launched a paint-filled act of sabotage. Gemma Monk, 35, was left in floods of tears after Antonia Eastwood, her husband Ashley Monk's sister, doused her £1,800 wedding dress in black paint on May 24, 2024. The brazen attack occurred at Oakwood House, a picturesque Victorian mansion in Maidstone, Kent, and was allegedly a premeditated act of revenge stemming from a prior wedding dispute.

According to reports, the animosity between the two women had been simmering since Eastwood's own wedding the previous September. Gemma Monk was accused by Eastwood of deliberately attempting to trip her during her wedding ceremony. This accusation, which Mrs. Monk vehemently denies, became the catalyst for Eastwood's destructive behaviour. Despite having recently undergone a cancer scare, which she claims Eastwood was aware of, the bride-to-be found her most anticipated day marred by this spiteful act. The paint not only ruined her dress but also splattered across her face, arm, and chest, forcing her to quickly clean herself up and find an alternative gown.

The emotional toll of the incident was profound. Mrs. Monk, a mental health worker, described being reduced to tears and questioning her own actions, stating the attack had irrevocably altered her outlook on life. In a victim impact statement delivered at Maidstone Crown Court, she revealed the profound depression she has suffered since the wedding, rendering her unable to work. She confessed that without the unwavering support of her husband, Ken Monk, her childhood sweetheart of two decades, and their children, she would have struggled to even get out of bed. The incident transformed what should have been the happiest moment of her life into a painful memory she will never forget. Consequently, the couple was forced to cancel their honeymoon plans to the Maldives.

During the court proceedings, prosecutor Pietro Matarazzo detailed the extent of the damage, describing the wedding dress as completely black and noting the paint splatters on Mrs. Monk's face and skin. Eastwood, who had initially refused to answer police questions, later admitted to the paint attack as a 'revenge' act in a pre-sentence report. Her defence counsel, Clement Idowu, conveyed Eastwood's desire to apologise to Mrs. Monk and highlighted the defendant's own struggles with depression, suggesting the case had negatively impacted her mental health. However, specific details surrounding the escalating family feud were not fully disclosed.

Presiding Judge Oliver Saxby KC condemned Eastwood's actions, labelling them 'horrid and nasty and mean' and acknowledging that she had successfully turned Mrs. Monk's wedding day into a 'nightmare.' He underscored that Eastwood's clear intention was to 'wreck her day.' In his sentencing, Judge Saxby imposed a ten-month prison sentence, suspended for twelve months, alongside 160 hours of unpaid community work. Furthermore, Eastwood was issued a ten-year restraining order and ordered to pay £5,000 in compensation: £4,000 to Gemma Monk and £1,000 to Oakwood House. Following the sentencing, Mrs. Monk expressed her conviction that the punishment was too lenient and stated she would never accept her sister-in-law's apology. The couple has decided not to celebrate their anniversary on the original date due to the negative association but intends to renew their vows on the same day to create new, positive memories.





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