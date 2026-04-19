Sister-in-law's Revenge Paint Attack Ruins Bride's Wedding Day

A bride's wedding day was marred by a vengeful paint attack from her sister-in-law, leading to emotional distress, cancelled honeymoon, and legal consequences.

A bride was left in tears after her sister-in-law launched a paint attack on her wedding dress in a chilling act of revenge. Gemma Monk, 35, had her white gown drenched in black paint by Antonia Eastwood, her husband Ken's sister, moments before she was due to marry. The incident, which occurred in May 2024 at Oakwood House in Maidstone, left Gemma, a mental health worker from Herne Bay, Kent, devastated.

Eastwood's motive, according to her own admission in court, was retaliation for an alleged tripping incident at Eastwood's own wedding to Gemma's older brother, Ashley, the previous year. Eastwood claimed Gemma had tried to trip her up during her wedding in September 2023. Despite the 'revenge' attack, which also splattered paint across Gemma's face, arm, and chest, the wedding ceremony proceeded. Gemma, who had recently undergone a cancer scare, managed to borrow another dress and completed her walk down the aisle, albeit with a profoundly altered emotional state. She later reported suffering from depression and being unable to work, with the traumatic event overshadowing what should have been the happiest day of her life. In her victim impact statement, Gemma described how the incident had 'changed my outlook on life and made me question whether I had done something really bad.' She added that she had struggled to 'get out of bed' without her husband's support and had lost her dignity. The newlyweds were forced to cancel their honeymoon to the Maldives as a result of the ordeal. Eastwood pleaded guilty to two charges of criminal damage and was handed a ten-month sentence, suspended for 12 months, along with 160 hours of unpaid work. She was also ordered to pay £5,000 in compensation, with £4,000 directed to Gemma Monk and £1,000 to Oakwood House. A ten-year restraining order was also imposed. Remarkably, Gemma's brother, Ashley Monk, has stated that there is 'more to' the family dispute, though he declined to elaborate on the specifics, only expressing a desire for the matter to be over. He has reportedly disowned his sister. A wedding guest, who claimed Eastwood was not invited to the ceremony, suggested the attack stemmed from 'spite' and a desire to 'spoil' Gemma's special day. During court proceedings, Eastwood admitted to the revenge attack but remained silent when questioned by police in a voluntary interview three months after the incident. Her defense counsel mentioned her struggles with depression, stating the case had 'taken a toll' on her mental health. Judge Oliver Saxby KC described Eastwood's actions as 'horrid and nasty and mean,' acknowledging that she had intended to 'wreck her day.' Following the sentencing, Gemma stated that she would never accept Eastwood's apology and believed the punishment was 'too light.' She emphasized her determination to proceed with the wedding, even if it meant walking down the aisle in less than ideal circumstances. The court heard that Eastwood was 'fearful' of a custodial sentence. The incident has undoubtedly left a lasting scar on the wedding day, transforming it into a memory of distress rather than joy for Gemma Monk





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