Six Britons Arrested in Brazil Over £65m Cocaine Seizure

Brazilian police detained six British nationals in Santa Catarina after seizing 4,426kg of cocaine. The operation marks the largest drug seizure in the state's history.

Six British men have been arrested in Brazil following a significant law enforcement operation that uncovered more than four tonnes of cocaine. The detainees were taken into custody in Balneario Picarras, located within the state of Santa Catarina on the south-eastern coast of Brazil. This action concluded a month-long investigation by local authorities into suspected drug trafficking activities.

Massive Drug Discovery in Warehouse

Police officers discovered 4,426kg of cocaine concealed inside a warehouse facility during the raid. Authorities described this event as the largest seizure of the drug in the history of the state. The estimated value of the confiscated narcotics is approximately £65.7 million, based on current market valuations. Footage released by local authorities showed the handcuffed individuals being escorted into police vehicles while attempting to cover their faces from cameras.

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Separate video evidence displayed dozens of plastic-covered blocks containing cocaine stacked together. A police officer was seen opening one package with a knife, revealing white powder pouring out. Investigators stated they had been monitoring suspicious movements involving a white van for several weeks prior to making the arrests. The vehicle was regularly parked in an isolated area overnight before being driven around during the day.

Surveillance and Rental Vehicle Tracking

Police became suspicious after noticing people arriving in two hired cars, specifically a Hyundai Creta and a Nissan Kicks. These drivers would then transfer to the van and drive elsewhere. Both rental vehicles were traced to two British nationals, prompting investigators to increase surveillance on the group. During the 72 hours preceding the raid, officers monitored the vehicles in shifts using drone footage to establish a connection between the van and a warehouse.

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Investigators observed five people repeatedly arriving in the rental cars, leaving them parked, and using the van to transport materials to the building. These journeys typically occurred around 9am and 4pm each day. Officers initially considered whether the group might be transporting food products such as refrigerated chicken. However, checks on the warehouse electricity consumption showed it lacked the facilities needed for cold storage.

Arrests and Chemical Concealment Tactics

Officers eventually stopped the van as it left the warehouse and found around 5kg of cocaine inside. They also discovered rubber materials used in the manufacture of tyres and inner tubes. The five occupants were detained, while officers requested access to the warehouse where they found a sixth British man guarding the shipment. Inside, police found pallets wrapped in plastic film and concealed beneath rubber materials.

Large quantities of bleach were also found at the site. Investigators suspected the strong chemical smell could have been intended to make it harder for sniffer dogs to detect the drugs. One suspect, who appeared to be leading the group and spoke some Portuguese, reportedly told police there were around four tonnes of cocaine in that section. A specialist police dog unit confirmed the presence of further drugs upon arrival.

Official Statements and Future Proceedings

Santa Catarina Civil Police chief Marcelo Sampaio Nogueira said the operation followed approximately a month of work by the anti-drugs unit in Itajaí. He stated that this is a day on which the Civil Police of Santa Catarina have made history with what is the largest cocaine seizure in the history of the state in a single operation. Nogueira added that the quantity could potentially represent the largest seizure ever made in a single operation in Brazil, although this had not yet been established.

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Nogueira noted that each kilogramme of cocaine could fetch approximately £14,870 in the UK. This valuation puts the potential value of the shipment at more than £65.7 million. All six British nationals were arrested on suspicion of drug trafficking and conspiracy to traffic drugs. The British Embassy has been informed of the arrests, and the men have been allowed to contact their families abroad.

Officers seized mobile phones which will be examined as part of efforts to establish where the cocaine came from. These investigations aim to determine where the drugs were destined to go and whether other people were involved. Authorities have asked the courts to convert the arrests into preventive detention while the investigation continues. Nogueira expressed firm belief that a criminal organisation is behind this given the enormous financial value involved.