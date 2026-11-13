Six by Nico Closes Oxford Branch After Cockroach Infestation Notice

Nico Simeone's Six by Nico restaurant in Oxford voluntarily shut down after receiving a Hygiene Emergency Prohibition Notice due to a serious cockroach infestation.

Restaurant chain Six by Nico has temporarily suspended operations at its Oxford location following the discovery of a severe pest problem. The establishment, owned by celebrity chef and restaurateur Nico Simeone, received a Hygiene Emergency Prohibition Notice from Oxford City Council officials on Wednesday. This regulatory action was taken because inspectors found evidence of a significant cockroach infestation that posed a direct threat to public health.

Regulatory Action and Health Risks

Oxford City Council Food Safety Officers served the prohibition notice after identifying an imminent risk of injury to health within the dining premises. A notice posted on the restaurant door explicitly stated that the location posed an immediate danger to patrons. Inspectors highlighted a contamination risk affecting food items, preparation surfaces, packaging materials, and kitchen equipment. These conditions were cited as likely causes of food poisoning for any customers who dined there.

Also read Milburn Report Reveals Six Billion Pound Cost to Tackle Youth Unemployment

The Scottish restaurant group, which was founded in Glasgow in 2017, has rapidly expanded to include nearly a dozen branches across the United Kingdom. The chain has become a popular destination for middle-class diners and is frequently discussed in social and culinary media circles. Despite its rapid growth and high visibility, the incident in Oxford has drawn sharp criticism regarding the maintenance of hygiene standards in these high-profile venues.

Company Response and Legal Dispute

A spokesman for Six by Nico issued a statement confirming that the Oxford branch voluntarily closed its doors as soon as the pest issue was identified. The company claimed it immediately engaged external experts to handle the situation and stated that all advice from these professionals was followed in full compliance. The spokesperson emphasized that food safety and hygiene are central operational priorities for every Six by Nico restaurant.

Advertisement

However, the restaurant management also indicated that they are pursuing legal action and seeking clarification on the matter. They expressed belief that a serious misunderstanding occurred in communications between the business and the Council. The company stated it is keeping the Oxford City Council environmental health team informed at every stage of the process and hopes to resolve the dispute quickly. All existing bookings have been cancelled, and affected customers are being contacted directly for refunds or rescheduling.

Council Enforcement and Next Steps

Oxford City Council has announced its intention to apply to the magistrates court for the issuance of a formal Hygiene Emergency Prohibition Order. This legal step would solidify the closure until all safety issues are rectified and approved by authorities. The council stated that they will not hesitate to take action to prevent imminent risks to public health. They emphasized their commitment to holding food businesses accountable if they fail to meet established food hygiene standards.

This incident marks a significant setback for Nico Simeone, who is also known for producing the BBC documentary 'Nico's Menu Mission'. The closure comes at a time when the brand is facing broader scrutiny. Recent reviews across several Six by Nico locations have raised complaints about slow service, loud music, and allegations of poor hygiene. Some patrons have also criticized the food as being bland or overpriced relative to the cost.

Reputational Challenges and Service Issues

Customers have reported a stark discrepancy between the carefully presented dishes shown to influencers online and the actual food received at their tables. Digital creators are a common sight at these restaurants, which utilize aggressive PR campaigns to generate buzz around new menu launches. Critics suggest that the pursuit of perfect photographic shots for social media may contribute to chaotic kitchen operations and slow service times.

Advertisement

TripAdvisor reviews for the chain reveal a pattern of complaints including lengthy waiting times, poor service, and alleged hygiene problems. The Oxford closure highlights the potential risks associated with rapid expansion and high-pressure service environments. The restaurant's multi-course tasting menus, which change themes every six weeks, require intense preparation that may be compromised by the underlying issues now under investigation.