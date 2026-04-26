Six Charged After Pro-Palestinian Protest at Drone Factory

Six individuals have been charged with burglary and criminal damage after a protest at an Israeli-owned drone factory in Leicestershire. The group, identifying as People Against Genocide, targeted UAV Tactical Systems, a subsidiary of Elbit Systems, causing significant damage and disruption.

Six individuals have been formally charged following a significant incident at a drone factory located in Leicestershire , England. The incident, which occurred in the early hours of Friday morning, involved a coordinated protest action targeting UAV Tactical Systems, a subsidiary of the Israel i-owned weapons firm Elbit Systems .

Police responded to initial reports of a vehicle intentionally driven into the factory gate on Meridian Way in Braunstone at approximately 3:10 am. Upon arrival, officers discovered that a group identifying themselves as People Against Genocide had breached the perimeter and were actively engaged in vandalizing the property. The protesters, dressed in distinctive yellow jumpsuits, gloves, and hard hats, reportedly scaled the building and utilized electric saws to damage the structure.

Video footage released by the activists themselves depicts them cutting into the metal roof, creating sparks, and spray-painting slogans onto the building’s exterior and interior. Among the messages prominently displayed were 'Intifada Revolution,' 'Free Palestine,' and 'Shut Elbit Down,' the latter accompanied by a red inverted triangle – a symbol frequently associated with Hamas propaganda and used to identify Israeli military targets.

One activist, in a statement recorded during the action, linked the protest to the 110th anniversary of the Easter Rising, framing it as a continuation of resistance against oppressive rule. She expressed vehement opposition to the UK government’s perceived complicity in what she described as a genocide perpetrated by Israel against the Palestinian people, and a frustration with the lack of adherence to international law.

The group also engaged in acts of sabotage, abseiling into the building to smash equipment and further deface the interior with red paint. The targeted factory manufactures drones used by both the British Army and international clients, making it a focal point for those opposing the UK-Israel arms trade. The swift response from law enforcement led to the identification and arrest of six individuals.

Peter Jones, 41, from Hoveton, Norwich; Michael Sackur, 28, from Reading, Berkshire; Megan Kennard, 25, from Lancing, West Sussex; Seirol Davies, 31, from Margate, Kent; Rhae Rivers, 39, also from Margate; and Hal Hockney, 27, from Hackney, London, have each been charged with burglary and causing criminal damage. An investigation is currently underway, spearheaded by counter-terrorism officers from Counter Terrorism Policing East Midlands, with support from Leicestershire Police.

While authorities acknowledge the right to peaceful protest, they have emphasized their commitment to taking decisive action against any criminal activity or property damage. A spokesperson for Leicestershire Police stated that a proactive policing presence remains at the scene and that they are actively engaging with those affected by the incident. The defendants are scheduled to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Monday to face the charges.

Police are appealing to the public for any information related to the incident, urging anyone with details to come forward and contact them, quoting incident number 65 of April 24. The incident highlights the growing tensions surrounding the UK-Israel arms trade and the increasingly direct actions being taken by activist groups seeking to disrupt it





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