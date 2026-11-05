Six Dead in Massive Brooklyn Apartment Fire in Sunset Park

Six people died and seven others were injured in a massive apartment fire in Sunset Park, Brooklyn, early Thursday morning. More than 200 firefighters responded to the blaze.

Six people died and seven others were injured in a massive apartment fire in Sunset Park, Brooklyn, early Thursday morning. The incident began around 1.30am when flames erupted from a two-story residential building. The New York Fire Department responded with more than 200 firefighters to tackle the inferno.

Firefighting Response And Casualties

Firefighters worked for approximately one hour to extinguish the flames that were ripping through the property. During the operation, three firefighters were also injured while battling the blaze. Terrifying video captured the moment flames engulfed the property and spewed out of the building's windows. The intense heat caused glass to shatter as the fire spread rapidly across the structure.

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Footage showed a firefighter performing CPR on a person who was placed on a stretcher at the scene. The apartment building was left completely charred after the inferno, as shown in photos released from the site. The city's medical examiner was present at the scene to assist with the identification of the deceased. The six people who died have not been identified at this time.

Lithium-Ion Battery Hazard Investigation

Hazmat officials were called to the home over the presence of a lithium-ion battery. This rechargeable device is known to catch on fire if it overheats. It has not been identified as the cause of the fire, according to NBC New York. Investigators are likely examining whether the battery played a role in igniting the blaze. The exact origin of the fire remains under investigation by authorities.

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The four civilians who were injured have also not been named by officials. Their current medical condition is unknown at this stage of the investigation. Neighbors were restricted from the scene over the threat of black smoke. There was also the possibility of the fire reaching nearby buildings in the area.

Residential Impact And Ongoing Inquiry

This event marks a significant tragedy for the residential community in Sunset Park. The structural damage to the two-story building is extensive and visible in the aftermath. The response from the New York Fire Department involved a massive deployment of resources. The injury of three firefighters highlights the dangerous conditions present at the scene.

Local residents and businesses in the vicinity are likely to be affected by the closure of the street. The investigation led by Hazmat officials will continue to determine the full scope of the incident. The identity of the deceased and the status of the injured civilians will be updated as information becomes available. The medical examiner's office is working to process the victims at the scene.