Six Flags is demolishing the X2 roller coaster at Magic Mountain after a third rider died from a brain hemorrhage, joining two previous fatalities linked to the thrill ride.

Six Flags is permanently closing and demolishing the X2 roller coaster at its Magic Mountain park in Valencia, California, following the death of a third rider. The company announced the decision in September, citing a need to maintain guest confidence after the thrill ride was linked to multiple severe medical incidents and fatalities over the past decade.

Christopher Gibson, a 17-year-old from California, became the latest victim after riding the coaster in June of this year. His death brings the total number of riders who died after experiencing massive brain hemorrhages to three, a pattern that has sparked intense scrutiny regarding the safety of the ride known for its extreme intensity and unique seating mechanism.

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Details of Christopher Gibson Tragedy

Christopher Gibson visited Magic Mountain with his mother to celebrate his high school graduation. The high-functioning autistic teenager first rode the X2 on June 2, 2024. He rode the coaster a second time on the morning of June 3, shortly after which he complained to his mother of a severe headache.

Back at their hotel, the pain intensified. His mother gave him Advil, and he went into a dark closet to rest, a behavior she associated with his need to soothe himself. On the morning of June 4, he was found unresponsive with blue lips and foam on his face. Paramedics pronounced him dead at 3:16 pm.

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Pattern of Severe Brain Injuries

Autopsies confirmed that Gibson, along with Christopher Hawley and Hilda Farias, suffered massive brain hemorrhages. Christopher Hawley, 22, died in 2022 after riding the coaster. Hilda Farias, 28, died in 2010 under similar circumstances. These deaths were previously unearthed in a CNN report, establishing a historical pattern of fatal injuries linked to the ride.

In July 2024, two other women suffered severe brain hemorrhages after riding X2. Naomi Greer-Wilkinson, 25, remains in a vegetative state in the hospital, dependent on a ventilator and unable to speak or move. Pamela Guillen, 40, survived her injuries but required significant medical intervention. Attorneys for Greer-Wilkinson allege that over 100 people have claimed brain injuries from the coaster in the past two years.

Six Flags Safety and Demolition Plans

The X2 debuted at Magic Mountain in 2002 and is billed as the world's first fourth-dimension roller coaster. It reaches speeds of nearly 80 miles per hour while flipping seats 360 degrees. Only two other rides of this kind exist, located in China and Japan. Despite its reputation for intensity, Six Flags maintains that the ride is safe.

Company officials stated that their parks undergo preventative maintenance and are subject to third-party inspections. They emphasized that safety is at the heart of their operations. However, they declined to admit fault regarding the recent deaths or the historical injuries, noting that previous lawsuits were settled out of court.

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Legal and Industry Implications

The decision to demolish the ride marks a significant shift for Six Flags. The company cited guest confidence as the primary reason for the closure, rather than an admission of mechanical failure or negligence. This move follows growing public pressure and media investigations into the ride's impact on riders.

Legal representatives for the victims' families continue to seek accountability. The settlement of previous lawsuits involving Hawley and Farias did not include an admission of fault by Six Flags. The demolition of the X2 represents the end of an era for one of the most intense and controversial thrill rides in the amusement industry.