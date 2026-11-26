Brent Stokes and five family members died when their Cessna 210 crashed near Horn Island, Mississippi, after air traffic control warned of severe weather. The NTSB is leading the investigation.

A single-engine Cessna 210 carrying a group of family members crashed near Horn Island, Mississippi, on Tuesday afternoon, resulting in the deaths of all six people on board. The pilot, Brent Stokes, received an explicit warning from air traffic controllers regarding treacherous weather conditions just moments before the aircraft departed from the airspace near Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport.

Tragic Loss of Six Family Members

The aircraft was transporting Brent Stokes, age 50, who was piloting the plane along with five other relatives. Aboard the flight were his 16-year-old son, Hunter Stokes; his 43-year-old sister, Arlyn Knox; and her husband, Michael Knox, who is also 43. The group also included the two young sons of Michael and Arlyn Knox, 12-year-old Charles Holden Knox and 10-year-old Truett Knox.

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Emergency responders and federal investigators confirmed that no survivors were found after the aircraft impacted the water and crashed near the barrier island. The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has assumed lead responsibility for determining the precise cause of the accident, while the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) provides technical assistance to the investigation team.

FAA Records Rapid Descent Rate

According to official records from the Federal Aviation Administration, the Cessna 210 departed from New Orleans Lakefront Airport in Louisiana with Fort Myers, Florida, as its final destination at Page Field airport. The flight proceeded normally until it lost contact with FAA systems at approximately 3:45 pm on Tuesday. Data indicates that the aircraft began a catastrophic descent, falling at a rate of roughly 10,000 feet per minute about 30 minutes into the journey.

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Brent Stokes never transmitted a distress signal to air traffic control, nor did he report any mechanical malfunctions prior to takeoff. However, officials noted that a controller at Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport did issue a warning about precipitation and adverse weather conditions in the specific area where the plane was flying. This alert was communicated to the pilot immediately before the crash occurred.

US Coast Guard Search and Recovery

The search operation was coordinated by the US Coast Guard, which confirmed the location of the wreckage approximately two hours after the initial loss of contact. Divers and recovery teams located multiple pieces of debris scattered across the water and shoreline near Horn Island. The recovered items included sections of the aircraft cabin, three life jackets, and an inflatable life raft.

The recovery mission concluded after divers from the Mississippi Department of Marine Resources (MDMR) located the remains of all six individuals. They were found inside the fuselage of the aircraft following the submerged recovery efforts. The presence of life-saving equipment but the absence of survivors highlights the sudden and violent nature of the impact and subsequent sinking.

Investigation Into Weather Factors

Investigators are currently scrutinizing the weather data for the timeline between departure from New Orleans and the crash near Horn Island. The specific warning issued by air traffic control regarding adverse weather and heavy precipitation is a central element of the ongoing inquiry. Authorities are determining whether the pilot encountered a severe microburst or other localized storm front that contributed to the rapid descent.

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The NTSB will analyze flight data recorder information, if available, alongside radar tracks and air traffic control audio recordings. The agency is expected to release preliminary findings in the coming weeks, with a final report likely taking several months to complete. This investigation aims to clarify how a routine flight turned fatal despite the advance weather warning provided to the pilot.