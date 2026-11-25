Six family members, including three children, died when a Cessna crashed near Horn Island, Mississippi. Investigation launched into fatal incident.

Six family members, including three children, lost their lives on Tuesday afternoon in a tragic plane crash off the coast of Mississippi. The single-engine aircraft was carrying four adults and two children from the Stokes and Knox families when it disappeared from radar near Horn Island. The victims were traveling home from a fishing trip in Louisiana when the fatal accident occurred.

Victims Identified in Tragic Loss

Jackson County coroner officials confirmed the identities of the deceased individuals following the recovery of remains. Brent Stokes, aged 42, died while traveling with his 16-year-old son, Hunter Stokes. Arlyn Knox, aged 40, also perished in the crash alongside her husband, Michael Knox, who was 40 years old.

Also read Flinders Island Shooting: Sergeant Mick Preshaw in ICU After Ambush

Two young children were among those killed in the incident. Charles Holden Knox, aged 12, and his brother Truett Knox, aged 10, were aboard the aircraft at the time of the crash. All six family members were on board the six-seat Cessna 210L when it went down in the waters near the island.

Flight Path and Crash Details

The aircraft departed from Triumph Air Strip in Buras, Louisiana, at 1:06 p.m. Central Time on Tuesday. It made a brief stop at Lakefront Airport in New Orleans, Louisiana, landing at 1:19 p.m. The plane took off again for its final leg of the journey at 2:02 p.m., heading toward Fort Myers, Florida.

Advertisement

According to flight data, the aircraft had left Page Field in Fort Myers, Florida, on Saturday and traveled to Buras, Louisiana, prior to this trip. The plane had been active in the days leading up to the Louisiana trip, flying from Fort Myers to East Rutherfordton, North Carolina, on November 19.

On November 20, the aircraft completed a 17-minute flight, taking off and landing back at Page Field starting at 6:09 p.m. The plane was registered to EAB Services in Cape Coral, Florida. Contact information for the company could not be immediately ascertained by reporters.

Search Operation and Recovery

Loss of contact with the Federal Aviation Administration occurred on Tuesday afternoon during the flight from New Orleans to Florida. Approximately two hours later, the US Coast Guard confirmed that they had discovered multiple pieces of debris near Horn Island.

The debris field included the plane cabin, three life jackets, and a life raft. Initially, divers found no signs of the passengers among the wreckage. However, the search mission concluded after divers from the Mississippi Department of Marine Resources located the remains of all six individuals within the fuselage of the aircraft.

Advertisement

Investigation Launches

It remains unclear what specific mechanical or environmental factors caused the six-seat 1972 Cessna 210L to crash. The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board have jointly launched a formal investigation into the circumstances surrounding the fatal accident.

Authorities will examine flight data and wreckage to determine the cause. The families of the victims are now grieving the sudden loss of six loved ones in what appears to be a tragic aviation accident off the Mississippi coast.