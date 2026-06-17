Six people charged in Lancashire Police's ketamine raids

Lancashire Police has charged six people in connection with ketamine raids across the county. The raids aimed to disrupt growing issues with ketamine dealing and related crimes.

A total of six people have now been charged following Lancashire Police 's raids in the city aimed at disrupting growing issues with ketamine. 45, of no fixed address is charged with three counts of possession with intent to supply a Class A drug and one count of possession with intent to supply a Class B drug.

He is also charged with possession of an offensive weapon in a private place. John Sneddon, 44, of Charnock Street, Deepdale, is charged with three counts of possession with intent to supply a Class A drug and one count of possession with intent to supply a Class B drug.

Man released under investigation after woman in her 80s left with serious bite injuries in Preston dog attack Four others have been charged in connection with the ketamine raids, where heroin and cocaine were also found, as well as quantities of cash. Alongside him Zak Cafferkey, 31, of Farmers Drive, Goosnargh, has been charged with possession with intent to supply a Class A drug.

Oliver Gardner, 29, of Trawden Crescent, Ribbleton, was charged with possession with intent to supply a Class A drug and possession of a knife in a public place. Lancashire Police undertook drugs raids across Preston and the rest of the county to disrupt what they say is a growing issue with ketamine dealing and crimes related to it. Preston City Council has a feasibility study in progress about getting the city's major venue back up and running or rebuilt





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Lancashire Police Ketamine Raids Possession With Intent To Supply Class A Drug Class B Drug

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