Six Subtle Signs Your Marriage Is At Breaking Point, According to Netflix’s ‘Blue Therapy’ Therapist

Relationship therapist Karen Doherty, from Netflix’s ‘Blue Therapy’, reveals six warning signs that indicate a marriage is in trouble, including emotional distance, increased bickering, and a decline in intimacy. Learn how to recognize these signals and potentially save your relationship.

The popularity of relationship therapist Karen Doherty , featured on Netflix’s ‘ Blue Therapy ’, highlights a growing concern: couples struggling to navigate the challenges of midlife. Doherty, with over two decades of experience, identifies ‘the relentless years’ – encompassing teenage children, career pressures, menopause, midlife crises, and aging parents – as a period where couples often lose connection.

However, she remains optimistic, believing that love and willingness to work can revive faltering marriages. Doherty outlines six subtle signs indicating a marriage may be nearing a breaking point.

These include a husband being superficially nice but emotionally distant, potentially indicating infidelity; confusing behavior stemming from guilt and insecurity, often manifesting as criticism; a shift from healthy conflict to petty bickering and contempt; a loss of humor and tolerance for minor irritations; fear of initiating difficult conversations due to anticipated negative reactions like explosive arguments or silent withdrawal; and sex that is merely ‘good enough’ – functional but lacking intimacy and emotional connection. The absence of affectionate gestures and a growing sense of living separate lives are also key indicators.

Doherty emphasizes that these signs don’t necessarily mean divorce is inevitable, but they signal a need for attention and effort to rebuild emotional intimacy and communication. She notes that a breakdown in communication often leads to individuals avoiding difficult topics to prevent conflict, resulting in unresolved issues and increased loneliness. Ultimately, recognizing these subtle shifts can empower couples to address their challenges proactively and potentially save their relationship.

Doherty’s insights offer a valuable resource for couples seeking to understand and navigate the complexities of long-term commitment, particularly during the demanding years of midlife. Her work underscores the importance of open communication, emotional safety, and a continued effort to nurture intimacy and connection within a marriage. The therapist also specializes in neurodiversity, offering a holistic approach to relationship counseling. Her website, karendohertycoaching.co.uk, provides further information on her services and expertise





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