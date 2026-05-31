Six Teenagers Arrested After Racially Aggravated Attack on Pensioner in West Midlands Park

A 72-year-old man suffered serious facial and arm injuries in a racially aggravated assault at Willenhall Memorial Park. Six teenage boys aged 16-18 have been arrested. Police treat the attack as a hate crime and have increased patrols.

A 72-year-old man was subjected to a vicious racially aggravated assault in Willenhall Memorial Park near Walsall, West Midlands , on the evening of Sunday, May 24.

The attack occurred around 6pm, leaving the pensioner with serious injuries to his face and arm. He was rushed to hospital for treatment but has since been discharged. According to West Midlands Police, four other individuals were also assaulted during the same incident, which detectives are treating as a hate crime. The suspect group reportedly targeted the victims based on their race, prompting a swift investigation and the arrest of six teenage boys aged between 16 and 18.

All remain in custody for questioning as officers continue to review CCTV footage and speak to witnesses. The case has sparked widespread concern in the local community and raised questions about the prevalence of hate crimes in the region. Supt Gareth Mason of West Midlands Police condemned the attack, stating: 'We understand the seriousness of this incident and the concern it has caused in the community.

Any form of hate crime will not be tolerated and we take every report extremely seriously. Detectives are keeping the victim and his family informed and are supporting them through our investigation.

' He added that neighbourhood officers have increased patrols in the area and are meeting with key community members and local partners to offer reassurance and address concerns. The force is urging anyone with information to come forward, particularly those who were in the park at the time of the incident. The attack has reignited debates about safety in public spaces and the need for stronger measures to combat racial hatred.

Hate crimes, particularly those targeting elderly victims, can have severe psychological and physical impacts. The victim, now recovering at home, is receiving support from specialist officers. Local community leaders have expressed solidarity with the victim and called for unity. The arrests mark a significant step in the investigation, but police acknowledge that more work needs to be done to prevent such incidents.

West Midlands Police have reiterated their commitment to tackling hate crime and encouraged victims and witnesses to report any instances without fear. The force can be contacted via 101, quoting crime reference number 20/260864/26, or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. This incident serves as a stark reminder of the ongoing challenges in eradicating racial violence and the importance of community vigilance





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Racially Aggravated Assault Hate Crime Pensioner Attacked West Midlands Teenagers Arrested

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Search launched for missing Ayrshire teenagers as 'concern grows'A search is underway for Lilly Mai Bryden, aged 14 and 15-year-old Jamie Lee Harvie, from Irvine.

Read more »

Nursery locked down as 'man with knives' enters family hubHe was arrested inside the Park Edge Family Hub, where the Bell Green Nursery is located

Read more »

Raheem Sterling Arrested on Suspicion of Drug-Driving After Car CrashFormer England winger Raheem Sterling has been arrested on suspicion of drug-driving after allegedly crashing his car into motorway barriers.

Read more »

Teenagers Rescued from Uninhabited Island in Firth of ClydeA group of teenagers who became stranded on an uninhabited island in the Firth of Clyde were rescued by the RNLI after planning to cross the sea on a yoga mat.

Read more »