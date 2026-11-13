Six-Week-Old Wheelchair Injury: Five-Year-Old Hurt by Teen E-Bike Rider in Engadine Park

A five-year-old boy remains in a wheelchair six weeks after a 13-year-old e-bike rider allegedly struck him at a Sydney park. His mother is calling for accountability as NSW weighs an e-bike age limit.

A five-year-old boy remains in a wheelchair six weeks after he was allegedly struck by a 13-year-old e-bike rider while playing at Cooper Street Reserve in Engadine, a suburb in Sydney's south. The boy was playing with his sisters at the park in October when the incident occurred, and his mother says he suffered fractures to his tibia and fibula.

The mother described the injuries and the aftermath in a post to a community noticeboard on Facebook. She said on Wednesday that her son still cannot walk or stand, and that the family does not know when that will change or what his future will look like.

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Injuries and Family Impact of the Park Crash

The mother said her son is now at home full-time and is unable to attend the final term of his preschool year or his summer sports. She described how he cannot get out of bed, walk to the toilet, or run to get his favourite toy, which she said has left him unable to enjoy the ordinary experiences of a carefree five-year-old.

She said the family has had to cancel holidays and tickets to events, and has completely rearranged its daily life around his care and recovery. The mother, who has been caring for her son full-time, added that his sisters and the family as a whole were extremely traumatised by the incident.

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Parents, Police and the Teen Rider's Account

The mother addressed the parents of the 13-year-old rider directly in her post. She said she did not believe their son deliberately set out to hurt her child, but that he rode an e-bike in a place he should not have been.

She said the teenager stopped and turned to look at her son lying on the ground and screaming before riding off. She said she understood the 13-year-old may have panicked or been frightened, but questioned why he did not stop to help or make sure her son was okay.

According to the mother, the teenager did not come forward himself and was allegedly spoken to by police. She also questioned why his parents had allowed him access to an e-bike, and said the Daily Mail has been unable to confirm the police contact due to limited details. The mother has been contacted for comment. She added that her family had not heard from the teenager's family about the crash.

In her message, she said the parents had made a decision to put responsibility for a vehicle into the hands of a child who, at 13, does not have the maturity, judgement or life experience to fully appreciate the consequences. She also said she was not writing in the hope of undoing what happened, but wanted the other family to understand the real impact of their decisions.

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NSW E-Bike Age Rules and the Pending Decision

Under current NSW Road Rules, a child of any age can ride an e-bike, and bicycle riders of any age can carry passengers if the bike's design allows it. An expert review led by Transport for NSW has recommended a legal minimum age between 12 and 16 for riding an e-bike.

NSW Transport Minister John Graham announced on Wednesday that any decision on an age limit will not be made until after the March 2027 elections. The rules in other states differ: in Queensland and Western Australia, e-bike riders must be aged 16, while in Victoria, children under 13 are restricted to riding on footpaths.

Responses to the mother's post were largely supportive of her letter. One user said the parents chose to provide a 13-year-old with an e-bike and must therefore accept full responsibility for any damage caused. Another commenter urged the community to avoid a witch hunt against the 13-year-old boy and his parents, saying they were likely feeling enormous guilt, shame and heartbreak.