Sixpence None the Richer Bassist Justin Cary Dies at 50

Sixpence None the Richer bassist Justin Cary has passed away at the age of 50 due to complications from a serious stroke. The musician had been in the Intensive Care Unit ICU before his passing. The band is best known for their catchy hit 1998 song Kiss Me which was Grammy nominated. Cary also worked with the Counting Crows and Lee Brice.

Sixpence None the Richer bassist Justin Cary has died at the age of 50. The musician passed peacefully on Thursday, according to a GoFundMe that was set up to support his wife Linda.

The rock star had suffered a serious stroke a week earlier which led to two surgeries at Albany Med in New York and special attention in the Intensive Care Unit ICU before his passing. His wife was by his side when he died. Please continue to pray and give strength during this very difficult time, a statement read on GoFundMe.

The road ahead is uncertain and scary so if you are so inclined to pray send good vibes and healing energy it would be truly appreciated. The band is best known for their catchy hit 1998 song Kiss Me which was Grammy nominated. We wanted to put together a fundraiser to help them during this time and show them love and support, it was added.

Updates will be made on this site so we can allow Linda to be with Justin at the hospital while they take each step day by day. On Wednesday a statement was shared to the GoFundMe sharing the rocker was in the ICU and on a respirator. Linda is right next to his bed reading to him and hopeful he hears her. She is also telling him how much he is loved.

Sixpence None the Richer was formed in Texas in 1992 then they moved to Nashville. But Cary did not join the band until five years later. That is when the bands self-titled album was released. The band is best known for their catchy hit 1998 song Kiss Me which was Grammy nominated.

Their other hit tunes were There She Goes Don t Dream It s Over Melody Of You and Breathe Your Name. Cary also worked with the Counting Crows and Lee Brice.

Matt Slocum Leigh Nash and Cary of Sixpence None the Richer in 2012 in NYC The band seen in a recent Instagram post as they drank beers at La Maraka in Mexico In 1997 the group signed to Steve Taylor s label Squint Entertainment and released a self-titled album which was their big breakthrough. In 1998 Kiss Me was released as a single then they did the cover of The La s There She Goes.

Squint Entertainment then had troubles which left the band without a label so they struggled for years before they finally released their album Divine Discontent in 2002. They disbanded in 2004 but reunited in 2007. The following year they released the EP My Dear Machine in 2008 as well as the Christmas album The Dawn of Grace. In 2012 came their album Lost in Transition





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Justin Cary Sixpence None The Richer Musician Death Stroke

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