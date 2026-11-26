Prime Ministers and top UK politicians honored Ann Widdecombe at Westminster Cathedral. The service celebrated the life of the late Reform UK justice spokesman who died at 78.

A historic memorial service convened at Westminster Cathedral to honor the life and political career of Ann Widdecombe, gathering approximately 600 distinguished guests under one roof. The event served as a significant moment of reflection for the British political establishment, bringing together leaders from across the spectrum to pay their final respects to the former Conservative minister and Reform UK justice spokesman.

Current and Past Leaders Attend the Service

Prime Minister Andy Burnham was present at the cathedral, marking a notable attendance by the current head of government alongside former Prime Ministers Boris Johnson, David Cameron, Rishi Sunak, and Liz Truss. This assembly of recent and current Prime Ministers underscored the high regard in which the late politician was held by those who led the country in recent years.

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Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood also attended the service, reflecting the cross-party nature of the gathering. Former Prime Minister Tony Blair was represented by his wife, Cherie Blair, who joined the congregation along with Sir Lindsay Hoyle, the Speaker of the House of Commons. The presence of current and former government officials highlighted the broad impact of Miss Widdecombe's career on UK politics.

Reform UK Figures and Conservative Alumni

Nigel Farage, the leader of Reform UK, and Richard Tice, the deputy leader, were among the notable political figures in attendance. The congregation also included Kevin Hollinrake, the chairman of the Conservative Party, signaling continued connections between the parties. Sir Andrew Mitchell and Sir Iain Duncan Smith, both former Conservative ministers, were also present to honor their colleague.

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Other notable attendees included former Conservative MP Philip Hammond and his wife Susan, as well as Reform UK MP Sarah Pochin. Laila Cunningham, Reform UK's London mayoral candidate, and Dr David Bull, the former chairman of Reform UK, were also in the crowd. The event served as a reunion for many political allies who had worked with Ann Widdecombe during her long career in public office.

Religious Leadership and Service Details

Bishop James Curry, the Auxiliary Bishop of Westminster, led the memorial service after the expected priest was unable to officiate. Archbishop of Westminster Richard Moth was taken to the hospital on Wednesday after feeling unwell and is currently undergoing preliminary tests. The diocese reported that he is in good spirits and looks forward to returning to Archbishop's House, though his absence required the Bishop to step in.

The service featured eulogies and performances by the Westminster Cathedral choir, creating a solemn and dignified atmosphere. The combination of religious rites and political tributes provided a comprehensive overview of Ann Widdecombe's multifaceted life, blending her spiritual and political identities in a final commemoration.

The Tragic Circumstances of Her Death

Ann Widdecombe was found dead at her home in Haytor on Dartmoor, Devon, on July 9, at the age of 78. Her death sparked a major criminal investigation, with Joshua Kerry, 28, of Byrley Road, Rotherham, South Yorkshire, charged with her murder. The charges highlight the violent end to the life of a prominent political figure.

In addition to the murder charge, Joshua Kerry has been charged with a terror plot against Nigel Farage. This additional charge underscores the severity of the legal proceedings and the broader implications of the case. The political community remains vigilant as these legal matters unfold, with high-profile figures among the potential targets.

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Legal Proceedings and Future Dates

A trial before a High Court judge is scheduled for June 8 next year to address the charges against Joshua Kerry. This date marks the beginning of the formal judicial process to determine the circumstances surrounding Ann Widdecombe's death and the alleged terror plot. The length of the timeline reflects the complexity of the case and the need for thorough preparation.

A plea and case management hearing is set for January 29, which will precede the main trial. This interim step is crucial for organizing the evidence and witness lists for the upcoming proceedings. The political world awaits the outcome with a mix of anticipation and somber reflection on the loss of a significant political voice.

A Legacy Spanning Decades of Politics

Ann Widdecombe first entered Parliament as a Conservative MP for Kent in 1987, beginning a long career in public service. She served as a prisons minister in the 1990s, where she implemented various policy changes. Her later role as an MEP for the Brexit Party highlighted her continued influence in shaping the UK's relationship with Europe.

At the time of her death, she served as the spokeswoman on immigration and justice for Reform UK, a role that kept her at the center of contemporary political debates. Her career also included fame outside politics through appearances on Strictly Come Dancing and Celebrity Big Brother, broadening her public profile. The memorial service at Westminster Cathedral was a fitting tribute to a woman who left an indelible mark on British political and cultural life.