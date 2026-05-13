Skechers and Martha Stewart Unveil the Ultimate Summer Wedge: Style Meets Unmatched Comfort

Discover the Slam Dunk of Summer Shoes: Skechers, in collaboration with Martha Stewart, releases the Slip-in Cali Beverlee Lux Knit Wedges—where fashion and comfort converge. Enjoy 42% off with code HELLO15.

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Summer fashion just reached new heights with Skechers’ latest offering—the Slip-in Cali Beverlee Lux Knit Wedges. This collaboration with lifestyle icon Martha Stewart exemplifies the perfect fusion of comfort and style, offering a seamless transition from casual to chic. These wedges are not just another pair of shoes; they are designed to make every step effortless and stylish. These slip-in wedges are crafted for instant elegance, requiring no extra effort to look put together.

They retain Skechers' signature comfort while adding a touch of sophistication, making them ideal for all-day wear. Currently, shoppers can enjoy a whopping 42% discount with the exclusive code HELLO15, reducing the price from $85 to just $49. Available in black, gray, beige, and pink, the sandals have garnered outstanding reviews on QVC. One satisfied buyer remarked, 'Comfortable sandal with great arch support which I badly needed.

Looks stylish too!

' Martha Stewart’s approval adds an extra layer of allure to these summer wedges, blending her impeccable taste with Skechers' unmatched comfort. The shoes feature an intricate shimmering knit upper paired with a rope-style wrap around the 2 1/8-inch heel, elevating their design. To honor Martha Stewart, each pair includes a tiny bejeweled 'M' charm. Skechers ensures these wedges cater to diverse foot shapes, offering extra room for those who prefer a wider fit.

The real magic lies in their versatility. Whether paired with shorts, dresses, or denim, these wedges effortlessly complement any summer ensemble while delivering unparalleled support via luxurious foam cushioning and Heel Pillow technology. Another shopper shared, 'The ease of slipping into these without sacrificing comfort is a game-changer. They work with both dressy and casual outfits and provide excellent foot support.

' For anyone seeking a summer-ready wedge sandal that marries style, comfort, and affordability, the Skechers x Martha Stewart Slip-ins Cali Beverlee Lux Knit Wedges are the ultimate choice. Don’t miss out—use the code HELLO15 at checkout to secure your pair at this unbeatable price





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Skechers Martha Stewart Summer Wedges Fashion Trends Comfortable Footwear

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