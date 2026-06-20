Skechers On The Go 600Sport Sandals Discounted on Amazon with 26% Price Cut for Summer

Skechers On The Go 600Sport sandals are currently available on Amazon at a 26% discount, reduced to £39.98 from £54. These sandals are designed for summer comfort with features such as a lightweight 5Gen padding, Goga Max high rebound insole, and adjustable straps. They come in various neutral colors and wide sizes, receiving thousands of positive reviews for their support, comfort, and suitability for swollen feet and conditions like plantar fasciitis. Alternative sandal options from Passenger and Regatta are also mentioned.

When hunting for the perfect summer sandals in which to traipse through a new city or embark on a staycation coastline trail in scorching heat, comfort is the top priority.

Skechers is renowned for its bouncy, lightweight and supportive shoes that often feel like 'walking on clouds' and we've found a deal on Amazon that sees its On The Go 600Sport sandals reduced by 26%. Available in a range of neutral colours, the On The Go sandals have been reduced in price from £54 to £39.98 in the black, black textile, beige and navy textile trim and come in sizes one to 11 wide.

Made with lightweight, responsive 5Gen padding, the Skechers have a Goga Max high rebound insole which has been added to deliver 'maximum comfort', while its strappy river design is supportive and should prevent the sandal from slipping about. The sandals are fitted with a soft heathered fabric upper, which, in theory, should keep the feet cool during the warmer weather, as opposed to leather. This is something one glowing review commented on, stating: "Absolutely love these sandals.

Has taken me a while to find a pair that I can wear when my feet swell in the really hot weather, these are so comfy that I'm not aware I have them on my feet.

" They added: "I can adjust the strap too and perfect for wide feet, which I seem to struggle to find sandals for the wider foot. I can also wash them, which is great.

" Another user shared how they didn't develop any blisters even on first wear when wandering around Italy: "I bought these for a summer trip to Rome where I wanted to look cute and be comfortable, and these helped my feet to survive all the walking, not a single blister or sore! Very sturdy and will use again for my next trip!

" The shape of the sandals is a popular one for holiday-goers with a range of high street favourites offering a similar design in a variety of colourways and patterns. For example, the Passenger Women's Venice Roam Sandal, £27.97 down from £39.95, has a River style with blue, green and apricot coloured straps, while its sole has good grip for roaming the trails. It also comes in a teal and pink colourway and straight 'faded denim' style.

Those who want something a little more bold can get the Regatta Zebra print Women's Lady Vendeavour Sandal for £17.50, down from £35. Made with a water-friendly soft, moulded EVA foam outsole, it's great for trekking and exploring new places. They also come in five other bright colours. Although for those who'd rather something easy to pair with a series of outfits, the Skechers On The Go 600sport sandal are a great option.

With more than 6,000 five star reviews and a 4.5 star rating, it's clear shoppers agree. One user shared a rave review that read: "I have flat feet and suffer with plantar fasciitis from time to time, so wearing comfortable shoes is really important. I have always struggled to find comfortable sandals that are not ugly.

I find that orthopaedic or comfy sandals are not fashionable and are marketed towards older ladies, and as a female under 30, I want sandals to suit my style. I have some Skecher trainers which are great, so I thought I'd give these sandals a go. I have the plain black ones, are they the prettiest sandals I've ever owned? No, but I think they look nicer in person and are cuter looking than most orthopaedic sandals on the market.

They are very light, which will be handy when it comes to carrying them in a bag/ case. Light on the feet also, the sole is padded and cushioned, which will help absorb impact as well as having little ridges which will help feet not to slip should they be wet or worse, sweaty. The straps are sturdy, feet feel secure and don't feel like they will rub or blister. Their only request?

"I wish there was a buckle to tidy up the fastener strap, as it will stick up. I think the price is a bit high for what they are but what choice do you have if you need comfort. Overall good comfortable sandal.

" Someone else added: "So good I have 3 pairs in different colours! Cannot recommend these life changers enough. They support your feet as they should in all of the ways that they should, as well as being soft and squishy, comfortable to wear for all day use, every day! They are easy to adjust the straps, and have got a good amount of grip on the bottom as well.

" For some people, the sizing was a little off, with one person stating how they weren't wide enough - although, it's important to note that there are wide sizing options. They said: "Very nice, also true to size, but unfortunately very narrow sandals. Usually, Skechers shoes, trainers, etc. fit perfectly fine. These sandals I had to return.

I think they can be just perfect for someone with narrow feet.





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Skechers Sandals On The Go 600Sport Summer Footwear Amazon Deal Comfort Shoes Wide Fit Discount Goga Max 5Gen Padding Reviews Flat Feet Plantar Fasciitis Travel Sandals

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