Skepta Cleared of Drug-Driving Charges Due to Evidence Uncertainty

British grime artist Skepta has been found not guilty of drug-driving after an expert witness raised doubts about the accuracy of THC readings from a roadside test. He was also cleared of speeding and failing to provide driver information.

Renowned British grime artist Skepta , whose real name is Joseph Adenuga, has been acquitted of drug-driving charges following a trial at High Wycombe Magistrates Court .

The case centered around an allegation that the 43-year-old drove his Mercedes-Maybach while having tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), the psychoactive component of cannabis, in his system on May 14 of the previous year. The court proceedings revealed a critical issue with the evidence presented by the prosecution. An expert witness testified that she could not definitively confirm the presence of THC in the samples taken from Adenuga, leading District Judge Arvind Sharma to dismiss the case and find the artist not guilty.

The judge emphasized the Crown Prosecution Service's obligation to provide conclusive evidence, meeting the criminal standard, regarding the quantity of THC detected. He stated that without certainty regarding the accuracy of the readings, he could not proceed further with the prosecution.

Beyond the drug-driving charge, Skepta also faced accusations of exceeding the speed limit – travelling at 37mph in a 30mph zone while driving a Rolls-Royce Phantom on November 20, 2023 – and failing to provide driver information to Thames Valley Police related to the same incident. However, the prosecution unexpectedly offered no further evidence on these charges, resulting in their dismissal by the judge.

The initial circumstances leading to the arrest involved a traffic stop by PC Talan O'Neill, who observed Adenuga overtaking another vehicle on London Road. PC O'Neill testified that Adenuga's overtaking maneuver appeared to be conducted at a speed exceeding the posted 30mph limit. Upon stopping the vehicle, the officer reported detecting a noticeable smell of cannabis emanating from within, prompting a roadside drug test which initially yielded a positive result. Adenuga, however, remained cooperative throughout the entire process.

Skepta’s career trajectory has been marked by significant success since his debut album in 2007. He has achieved critical acclaim, including winning the prestigious Mercury Prize, and has expanded his influence into diverse fields such as fashion, modelling, and film. Despite this widespread recognition and a devoted fanbase, Skepta has openly expressed his ambivalence towards fame. In a recent interview with Dazed, he confessed to actively disliking the aspects of stardom, yearning for a return to a more private existence.

He articulated that his primary focus remains on artistic creation – crafting exceptional music and connecting with audiences through his lyrical expression – rather than the trappings of celebrity. He feels that the scrutiny and judgment he experiences are not new, having faced them even in his early career, and that he no longer requires the validation that fame provides.

Skepta comes from a family of creative talents, including his brother JME, also a successful rapper within the Boy Better Know collective, and his sister Julie Adenuga, a prominent broadcaster and radio personality





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Skepta Drug Driving High Wycombe Magistrates Court THC Grime Music Boy Better Know

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