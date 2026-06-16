Sky cuts TV prices for football fans ahead of 2026 World Cup deadline

Sky reduces monthly fees on its Glass TV range and adds a low‑lag streaming update, urging customers to sign up before 17 June to watch every World Cup match in 4K HDR with optional sports and streaming bundles.

Sky is offering a limited‑time promotion on its range of Glass televisions, billing them as the television built for football, in time for the 2026 FIFA World Cup that is being staged across Canada, Mexico and the United States.

The offer expires at 23:59 on Wednesday 17 June, after which the monthly price for the slim, 4K HDR Quantum Dot models will rise from eleven pounds to the regular fourteen pounds. The deal includes a discount of twenty percent on both the Gen 2 model, which incorporates a built‑in Dolby Atmos soundbar, and the standard model, which relies on a Dolby Audio speaker system.

Both sets can be ordered online and, if the purchase is made before 15:00 on a weekday, they are delivered the next day. The televisions operate without a satellite dish or set‑top box, connecting via Wi‑Fi and featuring a plug‑and‑play design that makes them easy to install.

They also include a dedicated sports mode that automatically adjusts colour, contrast and sound to give a sharper picture and a more dynamic audio experience during live matches, and the Sky OS interface pulls together free channels, Netflix and optional add‑ons such as HBO Max, Disney+ and Sky Sports into a single home screen





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Sky Glass World Cup 4K TV Sports Streaming Promotional Offer

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